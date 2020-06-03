When You And Your Partner Are Jobless Due To COVID-19

The U.S. has seen the most job loss since the Great Depression due to COVID-19. Our economy lost over 20 million jobs in April. The unemployment department is so busy that people simply can’t get through—one of my friends resorted to learning Mandarin and calling the Mandarin line just to get ahold of somebody at the unemployment office. And keep in mind that she had to pay for those online Mandarin lessons, while she had no money coming in, just so she could hunt down her unemployment checks. With these types of situations happening, there is a good chance that both you and your partner lost your jobs during this time.

When one person in a couple is unemployed, it’s hard enough on the relationship. The moods in the house can be low. The hope can feel barely there. One person is left trying to uplift the other and cheer their partner on. So what happens when both people are unemployed? Who is supposed to be the cheerleader then? What do you do when you’re both in a bad place?

These are unprecedented times. Don’t be too hard on yourselves if you aren’t 100% proud of the way you behave every moment. You’re facing concerns about money and fears about the futures of your industries. Nobody is going to be their best selves then. You do, however, need to get through it somehow. Here’s how to cope when both you and your partner lost your job to COVID-19.

Have a positivity vow

Agree to both watch how negative you let yourselves become. Maybe you can keep each other accountable in some way, keeping a tally chart of how many times each of you says something negative about the situation. The loser has to do the other’s chores, or something like that. Saying negative things increases feelings of hopelessness, which is hard on your job search. Vow to keep things positive in the house—at least what you say out loud.