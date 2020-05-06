Ludacris’ Oldest Daughter, Karma, Is All Grown Up And Preparing To Go To This HBCU

Rapper and actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges oldest daughter has chosen the school she will be attending in the fall, if the coronavirus allows of course, and the announcement has us feeling pretty old.

The soon-to-be member of the class of 2020 will be attending Atlanta’s beloved Spelman College, and the news was shared by her godfather, Ludacris’ longtime manager, Chaka Zulu.

“Hey guys pls celebrate and congratulate my GOD DAUGHTER @karma.christine as she is headed to SPELMAN COLLEGE this fall,” he wrote. “This also makes it much easier for my random drive by and pull-ups and I am dead serious.”

Chaka Zulu congratulated the rapper and Karma’s mom, Christine White, an Atlanta-based attorney, saying, “I know y’all are beyond proud.”

It was just in 2018 that Ludacris was bemoaning how quickly Karma has grown up in front of his eyes.

“It’s crazy,” he told Wonderwall. “She’ll be getting her driver’s license soon. She has her permit. It’s definitely crazy. It just shows the growth and how fast time flies.”

And now she’s just months away from starting undergrad and being a full-fledged adult. Time certainly has flown.

The star also told PEOPLE back in 2013 that his hope for Karma was for her to grow up to be “a young lady who has followed her goals and dreams. That’s what I want for her.”

Ludacris has three daughters, including Karma, Cai with Tamika Fuller, and youngest child Cadence with his wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” he said of raising three young ladies during that chat with Wonderwall. “I’m raising little girls, and it’s just about understanding their needs and wants and empowering them for what’s to come.”