“It Went To The Streets Real Quick” Dr. Kendra On Dr. Heavenly’s Small Penis Comment

Yesterday, we wrote about Dr. Heavenly’s wildly inappropriate comments regarding Dr. Kendra Segura’s husband’s penis size and her weight. Given that this was the first time these two women had met, it caught Dr. Kendra off guard. And to the viewers, it all seemed completely uncalled for, incredibly prejudice and ultimately, none of her damned business.

As we reported yesterday, Dr. Heavenly has since apologized for her remarks.

Recently, Dr. Kendra spoke with Bossip about how received Dr. Heavenly’s words in the moment.

Dr. Kendra: It didn’t take NO time. For me it seems so long ago. That was my first outing, from nesting with Hart, that was the first time I got out. I just look back on how tired I was, how overwhelmed I was, my first time stepping out for some adult time.

Bossip: She made comments about your physical appearance, she took to stereotypes when she spoke about your husband.

Dr. Kendra: She didn’t waste any time. I didn’t expect that. Just going to this group, the women just wanting to have a good time, they were in town. When you’re expected to go to a certain environment hanging out you don’t expect that. I’m not shocked about her reference to my weight even though she knows I’m post partum. I JUST had my baby, people make insensitive comments all the time, I’m just shocked it was at this event where, you know, girls just want to have a good time, just get together at Jazmin’s place showing off Hollywood Hills. So it was the environment, not the comment that took me aback. We’re in the Hollywood Hills, but it went to the streets real quick.

BOSSIP: After this happened, did it give you any pause about continuing the show? Were you worried it would be like that every time?

At this point, it’s a bit ratchet. Stereotypes are there, we all know them. Big girls get talked about all the time. Men, different races, and their penises get talked about, but at this point we don’t know each other like that, it gets kind of like ‘Whoa’ so of course I was looking at Britten like, ‘Who are your friends?’ Because we have a lot in common, but I don’t roll like that. So my eyebrow was raised, but again I know women. Again, Heavenly apologized there. I get girls. I get the whole petty bullsh*t. So eyebrow was raised, yeah mental note in the back, but I was still game to hang out because I literally was dying to get out and have some adult interaction. So eyebrow raised, a bit apprehensive and cautious at that point.

BOSSIP: On the first episode you reveal your last name is Cuban. Do you identify as Afro-Latina?

Dr. Kendra: I’m half Vietnamese and I’m half black. My mother is Vietnamese. I say black and if someone wants to get to know me, if someone wants to know my roots, it’s Cuban, the black part is Afro-Cuban, but I just say Black, that just goes to being viewed in America. If someone is close to me and you want to dig deeper, why I’m this way, or that way I’ll tell you, ‘You know what, my mother is Vietnamese, my father is Afro-Cuban.’ Bottom line, at the end of the day I’m representing for Black women. Everybody is mixed, but at the same time I grew up with a huge Vietnamese influence because my mother and my grandmother who are Vietnamese, so I can’t deny that. So I am all things. When I go to work or as I’m dealing with the world, people see me as Black so that’s as far as I’ll go for people I don’t know. But I’m mixed like many other people living in the world.