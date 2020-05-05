Dr. Heavenly Apologizes For Insinuating Dr. Kendra’s Husband Has A Small Penis Because He’s Asian

The ladies of “Married To Medicine” aren’t necessarily known for getting involved in physical altercations with one another. But their mouths are pretty slick. And if there’s one thing that is likely to get any woman riled up, it’s insulting her husband and children.

That’s what happened on this weekend’s episode of the Bravo reality show when Dr. Heavenly Kimess, a dentist, met Dr. Kendra Segura, an OB/GYN, from “Married To Medicine LA” for the first time. Sadly, Dr. Heavenly took the introduction as an opportunity to make comments about Dr. Kendra’s husband’s genitalia.

The women of the show met for cocktails when the conversation eventually turned to the attractiveness of the male member. The women gathered around the table determined that the penis isn’t so visually appealing. Dr. Heavenly said flat out, “It’s ugly.”

In the midst of the conversation, the women started talking about penis size. Dr. Simone Whitmore, an OB/GYN, said there are ways to increase penis size.

After that comment, Dr. Heavenly turned to Dr. Kendra and said, “And your man Chinese, so you probably…” The end of her sentence trails off but the implication is clear.

Dr. Kendra responds very calmly saying, “I’m good, I’m good. Not all stereotypes are true.”

And while this would have been a great time for Heavenly to drop this conversation she should have never begun in the first place, she doubled down.

“Are you sure?”

Things escalated from there. Kendra called Heavenly ignorant, especially given the fact that she’s a physician. Heavenly suggested that Kendra was insecure about her marriage. And that’s when Kendra was ready to square up. You can watch how it all went down below.

Ugly and uncalled for.

Later, in the episode Heavenly apologized and shared her apology again on Youtube Live and Twitter.

We can debate on the sincerity of this apology though. The rest of the night Heavenly laughed and joked with fans about her mouth and even said that if someone had made a similar comment about her man and his genitalia, she wouldn’t have acted out.