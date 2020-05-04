Why Will Molly Communicate With Andrew But Not Issa? And Other Questions We Have After Last Night’s “Insecure”

If you’ve ever wondered how people who once shared such a close knit bond can drift apart, you need look no further than this season of “Insecure.” When the season opened with Issa explaining that she didn’t f*ck with Molly anymore, we were all shocked. But after last night’s episode, it’s clear that a lack of communication, passive aggressive behavior, conflict avoidance and downright pettiness are all contributing factors to the deterioration of their friendship. And while these elements have always been present in their relationship in one way or another, this season, with Issa coming into herself and Molly more willing to put in work with a man, these two don’t know what to do with themselves. Last night was a doozy. Let’s dive in.