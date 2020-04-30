“I Want A Motherf–kin’ Divorce Now!”: Find Out What Happened To These Infamous Married At First Sight Couples

So a crazy thing happened on Wednesday night. While we assumed that the reunion for Season 10 of Married at First Sight meant we weren’t going to be seeing any further episodes until Season 11 in New Orleans was ready, Lifetime actually aired a “Where Are They Now?” special. It was as entertaining as it sounds, because host Kevin Frazier was back, and producers tracked down many infamous couples. They talked to pairs who decided to stay together, as well as ones that didn’t make it past Decision Day. In case you missed it, we tuned in and can give you the rundown on where our infamous favorites stand romantically now. Hit the flip to find out.

They’re doing good and looking good! Only thing though, the couple still don’t wear their rings. According to Jephte, they agreed not to wear them until he got down on one knee and proposed to her. Mind you, it’s been a few years, and they have a baby, and he still hasn’t done it. But for the record, he said it’s all because he’s still trying to save up for a ring (and he is in the process of transitioning out of teaching, so that may be more complicated than we thing). Otherwise, they’re in a good place and say they’re just trying to keep their marriage hot while balancing parenting responsibilities.