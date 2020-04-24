Don’t get me wrong: I want quarantine to be over. There are way more things that I miss than don’t miss. But it is interesting what you notice when you’re forced to retreat from society for a couple of months. It is interesting to see how many aspects of your day were a bit of a drag. Maybe you can do something about that when things go back to normal? People are great. Open businesses are great. Being able to be near friends is great. But we all know there are parts of all of that that are, er, not so great.

We are off the hook for many things during quarantine. We also have no access to a lot of things that we love, but we do see the benefit of simply not having to do certain things or put up with certain things, and not have to explain why. Nobody has to put up with those things or make any excuses for it. It almost makes you wish that when quarantine were over, you could use the, “Oh gosh, sorry I can’t–I’m in quarantine” excuse, even then. It’s been nice to rely on that sometimes even now. Here are things I don’t miss about pre-quarantine life.

Getting out of certain hangs

You know how you have those people who love you but you don’t love them back? They are always asking to hang out. They are always asking what you’re doing. Coming up with excuses to not see them is a full-time job. And then you’d have to be careful what you posted on social media because they would see it and see you lied about what you were up to. Yeah–I don’t miss that dance.