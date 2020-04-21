“You’re The Biggest Deadbeat On The Planet” Singer Case’s Baby Mama Says He Owes Her $500K In Child Support

Offset is not the only celebrity coming under fire for not paying their child support these days. R&B singer Case was also called out for neglecting his financial responsibilities when it comes to the child he shares with singer and “Growing Up Hip Hop” star, Madina Milana.

In an Instagram video, Milana expressed her resentment for everyone celebrating the 21st anniversary of Case’s “Happily Ever After,” while he owes her hundreds of thousands in child support.

Milana said:

“So I just noticed everyone’s commemorating my baby daddy for 21 years for his ‘Happily Ever After’ video with Beyoncé in it, and the ‘Happy Ever After’ album with ‘Touch Me, Tease Me’ and ‘Faded Pictures…’ Why don’t y’all tell that f*ckin’ bum a** to pay his child support? Why don’t you tell him that? He owes me over $500,000! You know why? Because he’s never paid child support a day in his life! And you know what? I used to send my son out there, and I used to pay for it!” The last straw—when my son was 11-years-old, it was his birthday. He wanted to go see his dad. I call my son on his birthday. I’m like, ‘Hey baby, what you doing?’ ‘Oh, I’m in the store with my dad, he’s buying golf clubs.’ He’s buying golf clubs?! So I call his bum ass. I’m like, ‘You buying golf clubs. You ain’t even buy nothing for your son?’ He said, ‘I asked him. He don’t want nothing.’ He don’t want nothing?! Let me tell something, I want all mines. I’m coming for all mines. I’m posting paperwork and all that sh*t. I don’t give a f*ck. Don’t hit my line. Don’t do none of that to keep your ass out of jail, aight?!”

In the caption for the Instagram post, which has since been deleted, Milana wrote: “Pray 4 me I don’t wish jail on no one especially myself. iam_Case pay your child support your arrears is over .5M I’m tired of you portraying this good guy when your the biggest deadbeat on the planet. Foh paper work in my story”

The Jasmine Brand has copies of the legal documents Milana was referring to. And like she stated, the papers claim Case owes her $514,612.78.

You can watch her full video below.