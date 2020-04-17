“She’s Not Doing Well In Terms Of Resources:” Offset Served By Co-Parent Via Newspaper As She Struggles To Stay Financially Afloat Amid Pandemic

Co-parenting during a pandemic is complicated. Just ask Migos rapper Kiari “Offset” Cephus. According to Bossip, the 28-year-old is scheduled to appear in family court next month in a child support case filed by Nicole “Shya L’ Amour” Algarin, who is the mother of his 4-year-old daughter.

Algarin appeared in court on April 14 and offered proof to a judge that she had properly served him via notice in the local newspaper, which ran for several weeks. The courts permitted her to serve him in this manner after she alleged that he was dodging her prior attempts to serve him.

According to Algarin’s attorney, Fani T. Willis, the single mother is struggling to provide for her two daughters, one of which is from a different relationship, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Algarin, who works as an hourly employee, has experienced significant hardship since the virus began to rapidly spread.

“She’s like all of us, she’s struggling,” Willis said. “She’s an hourly wage worker, she’s got two beautiful little girls…she’s not doing well in terms of resources people need.”

This is not the first time the former lovers had to face off in court. Last year, Algarin sued the rapper to legally establish the paternity of their daughter as well as to collect child support. So far, Algarin says that Cephus has only “provided limited support” for their daughter. In addition to doing more for her financially, she would like to set up a visitation arrangement.

Cephus addressed his complicated relationship with Algarin and his absence from his daughter’s life on his solo album, Father of Four as well as in interviews.

“That was one of the hardest moments in my life, to be honest. I was hearing I had a kid. Then when I see the kid I know it’s me. But she’s five months and I don’t even know her. This my first daughter,” he told Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club. “But even before making sure, I knew. And she’s so beautiful I couldn’t even do her like that.”

Hopefully, they’re able to reach an agreement soon.