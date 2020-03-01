Lyfe Jennings Gave His Two Cents About Eva Marcille Changing Her Daughter’s Last Name

The court battle between Eva Marcille and Kevin McCall over their daughter recently ended with McCall not being able to petition for joint custody again. Marcille made it no secret that she was changing the last name of her daughter, Marley Rae, to her married name, Sterling. This has been documented on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta. It looks like singer Lyfe Jennings was catching up on some episodes and didn’t agree with what Marcille was doing and gave his two cents on social media.

“I think is so wack,” he wrote on Instagram. “Changing [your] daughter’s last name from her father’s to somebody else’s. Especially when the father tries to see her. The daughter don’t have anything to do with their beef. And what kind of man allows that????? S—t pissed me off. I expected better out of Eva. S–t personal to me!!! I’ve been there.”

Her husband, Michael Sterling, is also in the process of adopting Marley Rae now that her last name is officially Sterling.

Yes McCall was trying to see his daughter, who is now six, but he was engaging in erratic behaviors that make him look unfit. McCall went viral after going on Instagram Live during a court appearance in November and having a physical altercation with the deputy sheriff. After failure to respond to a motion to dismiss the case for joint custody, McCall no longer has a chance of getting custody of his daughter after the case was dismissed with prejudice.

During a recent visit to The Wendy Williams Show, Marcille said McCall is estranged from his family and his mother has a restraining order against him. She added that she believes he has a mental illness.

“I think it’s really easy to say, ‘Oh, he’s crazy.’ But I was explaining to a friend, a sane person, with rational brain, would not do the things that he does. One could only get to the bottom of the fact that he cannot be rational. His brain does not work like anyone else’s. A regular dad would not be away from their child the entire time they were on this earth. They wouldn’t be able to stomach it. He has to be not there.”