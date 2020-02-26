When considering an employment opportunity, naturally, you need to know what it pays. Do be wary of any company or employer who tries to withhold this information until the very end of the interview, or until even later. And certainly look out for any company who takes offense to you asking what the job pays or accuses you of “being in it for the wrong reasons” if you ask about pay. That place is about to give you an offensively low-ball offer, potentially not even pay you a living wage, and even perhaps ask you to work for free. And they’ll manipulate you into believing that it’s a “great opportunity.” Great opportunity aside, you are allowed to care about money and you need to make enough to not only live comfortably but also reach savings goals. Don’t let anyone make you feel bad for wondering what a job pays.

That being said, once you have heard at least a ballpark figure of the pay and are happy with it, the questions shouldn’t stop there. Money can really only alleviate certain stressors, like the need to pay for food, shelter, and Netflix. But there is almost not enough money in the world to compensate for a terrible work environment, or unfair working conditions. You know this to be true because you probably know several insanely wealthy people who don’t like their job and are always unhappy. They have five-bedroom homes with swimming pools but no smiles on their faces. They didn’t ask themselves—or those they’d be working with—the right questions about their job before taking it. And then they were so seduced by the money, that they went further and further into the industry. But you need to think of the big picture. Here are important questions to ask about a job besides, “What does it pay?”

What’s the company’s trajectory been like?

This is another sneaky way of asking without asking, “How is the company doing, really?” If it’s been skyrocketing, it’ll be an easy question for your interviewer to answer. She’ll have accolades and rewards and numbers to present you. If it’s been struggling, her answer will reveal that, too.