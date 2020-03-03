“He Always Comes Back” And Other Problematic Things Women Tell Themselves To Feel Better About The Other Woman

People choose to remain in love triangles for a variety of reasons. Some stay for the kids. Some stay to maintain their lifestyle. Some stay to save face. Some stay because they genuinely love the person and can’t manage to let go. Then there are others who stay because they have adopted problematic mindsets which lead them to believe that holding on to a piece of a man is better than being lonely. Here are ten problematic things women tell themselves to hold onto to a man who is seeing other women.

“He still comes home to me”

If he’s out running with women in his spare time, does it really matter that he makes it home in time to kiss his partner goodnight? Someone’s decision to return home to their family at night after being unfaithful all day is not admirable and it’s nothing worth bragging about.