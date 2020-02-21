Buy Black Friday: For The Culture Market

By Veronica Wells
Uptown Underground Market is committed to empowering Black women entrepreneurs all year long. But during Black History Month, we feel even more energy to boost the brands these Black women have created. And because Black men and women must be united in order to progress in this world, we decided to open up this particular market up to the brothas—or one brotha.

Our For The Culture Market, featuring products from Black women authors, artisans, and entrepreneurs is taking place tomorrow, Saturday, February 22nd from 11-6 in Harlem, New York at 246 Lenox Ave.

Come with eat, socialize, sip, shop, and support Black people at the same damn time.

More info about the products featured at this market are on the following pages.

RSVP or just pop in 246 Lenox Ave, Harlem New York 10027

Maannnnnn look at all this new new. And now get 10% off with coupon code:10OFFNEWNEW . Now all you have to do is decide which ones you gon’ get! (I say just get them all) . We have “Energy I Be On”, “Blackety v2” (Inspired by a customer buying the original Blackety at @onemusicfest) in the collection "Episode 3”. . “Agitator”, “Anti-Racist AF”, ‘Empowered” (Inspired by my daughter’s kindergarten class last year at @lrei ‘s segment on gender & a visit to the store @thephluidproject in NoHo one day) and “Our Fight” in the ever-expanding collection, “Allies & Champions”. . We have a slew of shirts designed to put women back in their place with the collection “In Goddess We Trust”. (Inspired by my favorite book, of which I have 2 copies, “The Women’s Encyclopedia of Myths and Secrets” by Barbara G. Walker) . And we have the mission, the master idea, the 'more than a tagline, it’s a lifestyle', “Deconstruct The Construct”. . #newnew #blackonblackbk #deconstructtheconstruct #antiracistaf #blackpowered #blacketyblack #agitator #ourfight #empowered #episode3 #alliesandchampions

Black in Black BK 

