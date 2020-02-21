Buy Black Friday: For The Culture Market

Uptown Underground Market is committed to empowering Black women entrepreneurs all year long. But during Black History Month, we feel even more energy to boost the brands these Black women have created. And because Black men and women must be united in order to progress in this world, we decided to open up this particular market up to the brothas—or one brotha.

Our For The Culture Market, featuring products from Black women authors, artisans, and entrepreneurs is taking place tomorrow, Saturday, February 22nd from 11-6 in Harlem, New York at 246 Lenox Ave.

Come with eat, socialize, sip, shop, and support Black people at the same damn time.

More info about the products featured at this market are on the following pages.

RSVP or just pop in 246 Lenox Ave, Harlem New York 10027