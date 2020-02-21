Buy Black Friday: For The Culture Market
Aye! Y’all ready? We are! Doors open at 11am, get there early to get first dibs on all the goods! . . . . #uptownundergroundmarket #fortheculture #handmadejewelry #madewithlove #organicskincare #bhm #blackhistorymonth #artwork #fashionaccessories #accessorize #outfitoftheday #ootd #supportsmallbusiness #shopsmall #blackownedbusiness #newyork #newyorkcity #blackartists #vintageclothing #blackexcellence #womenpreneur #handpouredcandles #skincareproducts
Uptown Underground Market is committed to empowering Black women entrepreneurs all year long. But during Black History Month, we feel even more energy to boost the brands these Black women have created. And because Black men and women must be united in order to progress in this world, we decided to open up this particular market up to the brothas—or one brotha.
Our For The Culture Market, featuring products from Black women authors, artisans, and entrepreneurs is taking place tomorrow, Saturday, February 22nd from 11-6 in Harlem, New York at 246 Lenox Ave.
Come with eat, socialize, sip, shop, and support Black people at the same damn time.
More info about the products featured at this market are on the following pages.
RSVP or just pop in 246 Lenox Ave, Harlem New York 10027
Maannnnnn look at all this new new. And now get 10% off with coupon code:10OFFNEWNEW . Now all you have to do is decide which ones you gon’ get! (I say just get them all) . We have “Energy I Be On”, “Blackety v2” (Inspired by a customer buying the original Blackety at @onemusicfest) in the collection "Episode 3”. . “Agitator”, “Anti-Racist AF”, ‘Empowered” (Inspired by my daughter’s kindergarten class last year at @lrei ‘s segment on gender & a visit to the store @thephluidproject in NoHo one day) and “Our Fight” in the ever-expanding collection, “Allies & Champions”. . We have a slew of shirts designed to put women back in their place with the collection “In Goddess We Trust”. (Inspired by my favorite book, of which I have 2 copies, “The Women’s Encyclopedia of Myths and Secrets” by Barbara G. Walker) . And we have the mission, the master idea, the 'more than a tagline, it’s a lifestyle', “Deconstruct The Construct”. . #newnew #blackonblackbk #deconstructtheconstruct #antiracistaf #blackpowered #blacketyblack #agitator #ourfight #empowered #episode3 #alliesandchampions
Black in Black BK
Check out Tu Mama Vintage at Make Manifest Black Girl Magic Pop Up! The magic is happening December 14th, this upcoming Saturday! Come through, show love! 📸: @tiiffayy • • • #thriftStyle #vintagestyle #vintageclothing #outfitoftheday #brookynpopup #vintagefashion #instagood #vintageshop #ootd #sfashion #tumamavintage #onlinevintage #reloved #shopvintage #opshop #vintagefound #vintagecommunity #depop #womansvintage #vintagestreetstyle #vintageonline #vintageclothing #streetvintage #vintageclothingforsale #buyvintage #TrueVintage#vintageeverything #retrofinds
Tu Mama Vintage
Happy Black History Month! Be Real Black For Me ✊🏾 AVAILABLE TOMORROW • • • #ackeeandokra #blackwomen #blackowned #blackbusinesses #berealblackforme #blackfeatures #apparel #accessories #fashion #art #graphicdesign #minorityentrepreneurship #supportsmallbusinesses #buildourcommunities #supportourbusinesses #tellourstory #blackgirl #blackgirlsrock #blackgirlmagic #blackexcellence #buyblack #design #purpose #smallbusiness #blackhistorymonth #negrohistoryweek #blackness #realblack #vintage #crewneck
Ackee & Okra
“The Story Ends… No Cold Shoulder…” (Swipe for Reference.) – – All #februaryfros #dippedinchololate drop on the website Monday. Get ready to shop! 🥳🛍 – – – #cartoonart #fanart #characterdesign #characterillustration #fashionillustration #afrocentricart #afrocentric #fashion #nyfw #fashionillustrator #hiddenluxury #hiddenluxuryart #fashiondrawing #onei #afrome #handdrawn #handdrawnart #emergingartist #blackgirlsillustrate #emergingony
Hidden Luxury Art
The question for today, October 17 is: “Do you spend too much time talking about people?” 😳 Reflect, question and improve with your own #YoullBeAllWrite journal, designed specifically for Black women. : : : : #youllbeallwrite #blackgirlsjournal #journaling #journals #fiveyearjournal #journalsforgirls #tellyourstory #therapytime #selfreflection #questionsandanswers #questionsthatneedanswers #nosugarnocreammag
No Sugar No Cream Magazine
Xo Ndolo
New week, new opportunities…It’s all about perspective!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ What are you goals for this new week✨Happy Monday !!! .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #ivoryb #howyoucarryit ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #ivorybbag #handcrafted #authentic #africanfabrics #travel #travelbag #weekender #africanprint #handcrafted #brooklyndesigned #madeinafrica #sustainable
Ivory B Handbags
Sweetly Versatile
Adorn New York
⚡️Flash Sale⚡️ 🔮1.Angel Aura Black Kyanite & Pyrite $25 2.Sunset Aura Agate & Pyrite $28 3. Angel Aura Amethyst & Pyrite $25 *base is adjustable, copper-plated brass* • Free shipping on orders of $50 or more • 🔮To buy: Comment SOLD 1, 2 or 3, left to right, then DM your full name as it appears in paypal for the link to pay. If you do not have paypal, we will send you an invoice. • 🔮$4 combined shipping in the US. Orders must be paid within 24 hours unless other arrangements are made. • • • • • • • #crystals #crystallove #iridescent #stones #jewelry #bohemian #rainbow #mothersday #crystalgrid #love #chokers #healingcrystals #crystalenergy #holistic #loveandlight #goodenergy #crystalhealing #crystalhealer #chakra #rainbowaura #amethyst #quartz #opalaura #citrine #angelaura
Ultra Violet NYC
A New Day, A New Dawn NYC
BB Bombs
Featuring || Jummy basket – Did you every think you can have Functional, Pretty storage in your bathroom? Well you can !! The Jummy basket holds 6/7 Rolls of toliet tissue! Transition it next to your entranceway for umbrellas 🌂 or Canes storage. Comes a variety of colors. Www.basketcaselife.com
Basket Case Life
Ember Sense
Did you know that when you smell lemongrass it can promote mental clarity? Sometimes that’s needed right before you decide to level up and our Positive Vibes candle has you covered! • Share this with a friend who may need some Positive Vibes. Also, you know where to get yours. The website is in our bio! • #solastascents #solastascentslevelup
Solasta Scents
Nappy Natty
LFTD has big enough sizes so you never have to drink alone (unless you really don’t want to share😝). The large size tea blends come fresh brewed and mixed to perfection👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾. ⠀ ……..⠀ (From left to right) The S.H.I.T., Rum Tea Punch, Devil’s White Tea w/🍃 🤤🤤🤤🤤⠀ ……..⠀ Check our LFTD menus in the highlights for more details…😉⠀ ……..⠀ #lftd #lftdinfusedtea #infusedtea #alcoholictea #cannatea #highlylftd #rumteapunch #blacktea #herbaltea #sugarhennyicetea #whitetea #cannabiscommunity #cannabislovers #tealovers #lushcommunity