Beauty Of 5: Earth Supplied’s Hair Collections Offer Products With High Quality Ingredients For Less Than $8

When high-quality ingredients are at the top of your must-have list, haircare products can cost you an arm and a leg. But there’s a new brand on the block that promises to provide naturals with quality cleansing and styling products and ever single item is less than $8

Earth Supplied textured haircare, which launched at Sally’s Beauty in January, currently offers two lines of haircare products: the Strength & Length Collection and the Moisture and Repair Collection.

“Earth Supplied encourages women to nourish their natural textures with products that transparently deliver high levels of shea butter and are free from ingredients that can be damaging to curly and coily hair,” a representative for the brand explained. “Earth Supplied textured hair care is enriched with high levels of the purest butters and oils, globally sourced, and carefully chosen for their amazing beauty benefits.”

The Moisture & Repair Collection is infused with African shea butter to hydrate strands and Asian coconut oil to nourish the scalp, while the Strength & Length Collection is formulated with Jamaican Black Castor oil and Chinese bamboo to reduce breakage and enhance shine. Here are five standout products from the Moisture & Repair line.

At the core of any hair care regimen worth following is a quality shampoo that gently cleanses strands and removes product build-up without completely stripping curls of their natural oils. The Moisture & Repair Collection’s shea-butter-infused sulfate- and sillicone-free shampoo promises to do just that via “milky suds” that remove dirt.