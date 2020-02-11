Signs It’s Time To Divorce

1 of 10

When most people decide to get married, they don’t think about getting divorced. Unfortunately, there are times when parting ways is the best option. So often, couples are encouraged to fight for their marriages, but how do you know when it’s truly time to throw in the towel? The truth of the matter is that no one can really answer that question for you, but there are some tell-tale signs that are indicative that a marriage has run its course. Continue reading to find out what those signs are. You or your spouse have become abusive Abuse of any kind should not be tolerated, so if there is abuse in your marriage on either your or your spouse’s behalf, it’s time to let go.

You’ve developed feelings of hate It’s been said that there’s a thin line between love and hate, but if your feelings towards your spouse have morphed into hatred, it’s probably best to get out before things get uglier.

Their behavior puts your kids in danger Your primary responsibility is to protect your children. If your spouse’s behavior poses a threat to your kids or you, for that matter, it’s time to go.

Your plans for the future no longer align Perhaps you no longer want the same things that you did when you got married. For example, when you got married, you thought that you wanted kids but now your desires have changed. Unfortunately, these things happen and it’s up to couples to decide whether or not this misalignment is a dealbreaker or not.

They’re no longer interested in working things out Wanting to fight for your marriage is commendable, but it’s challenging to fight alone. When your partner is clearly not interested in working things out, it might be a good idea to begin mapping out your exit strategy.

You refuse to stop hurtful behaviors Love shouldn’t hurt. If you or your partner have zero intent of ceasing behaviors that the other deems hurtful, it’s best to cut your losses.

They ask for it If at any point, your partner asks for a divorce, it’s likely because they want to throw in the towel. Once someone’s mind is made up in this way, it’s going to be difficult to convince them otherwise.

Your health has become compromised Stressful situations have a way of wreaking havoc on your health. If you’ve noticed that your health has taken a nosedive and you suspect that the stress from your marriage is to blame, it’s time to get out.

You were married under false pretenses Unfortunately, not everyone is honest and sometimes, we don’t learn the horrifying truth until after saying “I do.” In some cases, you may even qualify for an annulment.