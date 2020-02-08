KeKe Palmer Is The New Face Of Olay Body

KeKe Palmer is using her flawless skin to help promote a new line of products from Olay. The actress/singer has partnered with Olay to be the new spokesperson for their new body care line, Olay Body.

“This year-long partnership with Olay Body means so much to me because for a long time, women like me weren’t represented in the beauty industry, and representation is so important,” the Illinois native told Essence. “We are beautiful, confident and fearless—all the things that Olay Body represents.”

Palmer will be promoting its four new body washes and a body conditioner. These skin care- inspired body products promise better skin within 14 days thanks to these top three ingredients: collagen, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. Prices start as low as $5.99 at Target.

Palmer gushed about her new partnership with the brand on Instagram.