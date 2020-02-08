Tyler Perry’s ‘If Loving You Is Wrong’ Is Cancelled

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

One of Tyler Perry’s shows is coming to an end. It’s been announced that If Loving You Is Wrong, which airs on OWN, is being canceled after its upcoming sixth season.

“We are grateful to Tyler Perry and the talented cast and crew for giving us five incredibly entertaining seasons,” OWN President Tina Perry said in a statement. “We can’t wait for fans to see the jaw-dropping storylines that are going to unfold this season. It delivers all the juicy drama like only Tyler Perry can.”

According to a press release, “the much-anticipated final season promises to be explosive and sexier than ever before while revealing some long-awaited answers to viewers’ burning questions. Life-changing catastrophes will leave the town reeling and changed forever.”

If Loving You Is Wrong, which premiered back in September of 2014, follows the complicated and scandalous love stories of five friends that are also neighbors. Its stars include Edwina Findley Dickerson, Zulay Henao, Heather Hemmens, April Parker-Jones, Amanda Clayton, Charles Malik Whitfield, Aiden Turner, Eltony Williams and Joel Rush.

Once If Loving You Is Wrong bows out, The Haves and the Have Nots will be Tyler Perry’s only show on the OWN network. Perry left OWN back in 2017 for a deal with Viacom.

The sixth and final season will premiere on March 10th at 10 p.m EST.

Perry recently made headlines after he revealed that he doesnt have a writer’s room, a crucial aspect of many television shows.

“I don’t know if you know this, but all shows on television have a writers room and most of the time there are ten people, 12, whatever that write on these television shows,” Perry revealed in Instagram. “I have no writers room. Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all.”