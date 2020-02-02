Gayle King Isn’t Surprised Azriel Clary Was Lying During CBS Interview

Last year, R. Kelly and his then girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary did an explosive interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning about the sexual abuse allegations against Kelly in Lifetime’s docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly. In the interview, Clary and Savage denied that they were being manipulated and isolated from their families by Kelly. They also condemned the women who appeared in the docuseries and their parents while maintaining Kelly’s innocence. Since then, Kelly has been charged with criminal sexual abuse, racketeering, kidnapping and other charges across three states and is behind bars awaiting trial. Clary has also left his apartment and returned home to her family and recently admitted that she wasn’t truthful during their CBS interview. When King heard about this, she wasn’t surprised.

King wasn’t shocked that Clary was lying and despite her dishonesty, she wants the best for her now that she is out of that abusive relationship with now 53-year-old Kelly.

“I think that she’s very young and we really just want her to be okay,” King told TMZ. “I am not surprised that she is saying that she wasn’t telling the truth. Now I just want her to be okay. I really do…and what whatever it takes to get that.”

Clary recently opened up about the sexual and physical abuse she suffered after moving in with Kelly at the tender age of 17, from being forced into group sex to being beaten when she didn’t follow his rules. She said looking back she was brainwashed by Kelly, which led to her lying to King.

“I definitely do believe that I was very naive and very brainwashed and manipulated by him,” the 22-year-old told The Sun. “And as much as I hate to say it I’m woman enough and I’m grown enough to admit that yes, I was brainwashed and yes, I was manipulated. And yes, this man did have me wrapped around his finger. If he would have told me to jump, I would have said, ‘how high?'”

Since leaving Kelly’s Trump Tower apartment, Clary has been back home in Baltimore, MD with her family and plans to fully pursue her music career.