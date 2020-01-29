The Highs And Lows Of Staying In Touch With Your Ex’s Family

1 of 9

Breaking up is hard, especially when you’ve formed solid relationships with your ex-partner’s family. Some people like to make a clean break when relationships end. Anyone they know who is connected to their ex gets cut off. It’s usually not personal, those relationships simply become a casualty of circumstance. Then, there are some who so greatly value the bonds that they form with the family of an ex-partner that they choose to cultivate those friendships beyond their relationship’s expiration date. It’s not all Facebook likes and family reunions though. Staying connected with the family members of an ex-partner comes with its share of ups and downs. Continue reading to find out what they are. You don’t lose great people just because you broke up Sometimes your ex comes from a family of amazing folks and for the most part, good people are able to quickly recognize other good people. So it’s not surprising when a family is not so quick to dismiss a person simply because the relationship did not work out with their loved on.

You may still be invited to family events Depending on how you feel, this could be considered a high or a low; however, when you remain in touch with your ex’s family, it’s not unlikely to receive occasional (or frequent if they’re a particularly celebratory family) invitations to family events such as BBQs, baby showers, retirement parties, and even weddings. One thing to keep in mind is that you don’t have to accept every invite that comes your way.

You may hear all about their new partners While spending time with your ex’s family, you will eventually hear bits of information about the new partner. Depending on how you feel about your ex and the nature of your breakup, this may or may not matter to you.

It may be assumed that you’re struggling to let go Naturally, some people will assume that you’re only hanging around because you’re having a hard time letting go of your ex. If you’re a person who doesn’t care what others think, it will be easy to ignore this. However, if you’re a bit sensitive, this can present some challenges.

Your ex’s new partner may have an issue with you hanging around The new love interest likely won’t be thrilled to know that you’re still around and may feel threatened by your presence. This could make for uncomfortable family functions and potentially hostile interactions.

Your ex may not be happy about it Some people prefer to make a clean break when their relationships end, so there’s a chance that your ex may be opposed to you maintaining a friendship with their relatives once all is said and done.

It may give your ex false hope Are you completely done with your ex but you love their family? Continuing to spend time with the family may give your former partner false hope about the possibility of a romantic reunion in the future.

It can feel like a betrayal when the family connects with the new partner Though you should expect your ex to find love again at some point, it can feel like a betrayal when you see their family embracing the new partner. And while you know that these feelings are unreasonable, it doesn’t make the situation any less hurtful.