Cam Newton Wants DNA Tests To Determine Paternity Of Children With Ex Kia Proctor, Requests Joint Custody

Yesterday, we reported that NFL player Cam Newton and his longtime girlfriend Kia Proctor seemed to split after Newton fathered a child with another woman, model La Reina Shaw. Coincidentally, the other woman and Proctor were pregnant at the same time.

As we wrote yesterday, based on their social media presence, (unfollowing each other, deleting pictures of each other off their pages and spending Christmas without one another) it seemed that Proctor and Newton had ended their relationship.

Yesterday, court documents confirmed what we suspected to be true. But a breakup is far from the only drama involving these two.

According to our sister site Bossip, the two have been separated for at least six months. The former couple’s youngest child, born this past September, has never lived in the same house with Newton. Furthermore, they are in the midst of a custody battle.

Newton sued Proctor requesting paternity tests for the couple’s four children, including Chosen, Sovereign-Dior, Camidas Swain, and Cashmere Saint.

Newton acknowledged that he signed the birth certificates for all the children but wants DNA proof.

He has voluntarily been paying child support for the children but wants the court to determine a dollar amount. Newton said once it has been determined that he’s the father, he would like to share joint custody with Proctor.

But she’s not cool with it. Proctor countersued Newton for full physical custody, child support, health benefits, life insurance for the children and her lawyer and expert fees.

Proctor knows Newton is the children’s father and doesn’t have a problem taking a DNA test as long as he pays for it.

She said that she hasn’t worked in the past six years since she’s been with Newton. She asked the court to determine child support outside of regular guidelines because she said he’s guaranteed $60 million out of a $104 million contract. She said Newton has an endorsement deal with Under Armor and owns multiple businesses.

She said she’s willing to negotiate a financial deal with Newton. But if they are unable to come to a compromise, she asked a judge to force Newton to pay her $15,000 to hire a financial analyst to examine his income and recommend a suitable support contribution. She also asked a judge to enforce a confidential settlement agreement the two made before their youngest child was born.

Proctor is requesting sole custody because she no longer lives in the home they shared. She plans to return to Maryland with the children, while Newton wants to stay in Georgia. She said with them living so far apart, it would be impossible for them to share custody.

When Bossip reached out to Newton’s lawyers, they said: ““We and Mr. Newton prefer not to comment on the case and continue to hope the parties will be able to resolve matters privately.”