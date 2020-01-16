MAFS: As The Last Black Couple Standing, Twitter Has High Hopes For Meka And Michael Post-Wedding

After the bombshell news that was Brandon and Taylor’s marriage already coming to an end following his decision to file for an annulment, going into episode three last night was interesting. While we might see happy couples at the altar, the shocking breakup was a reminder that things can quickly change once the honeymoon is over.

Nevertheless, we were excited to FINALLY get to meet Meka and Michael. From the minute she came down the aisle, he was excited (you could see it in his eyes). She was quick to laugh with him and Michael’s vows were some of the best we’d heard on the show. They also just looked really good together. That’s always a plus.

There could be some hiccups down the line though because of the fact that Michael is 31 and Meka is 25.There’s also the fact that she’s looking to have babies in a year while he wants to hold off for at least two years. Then there’s some aspects of both parties’ personalities that we hope they’ll have patience with. He’s not super super charismatic when it comes to showing a lot of excitement and what not, but he seems like he’ll bring some calm and levelheadedness to Meka (we saw how she burst in tears before the wedding over the size of her dress). As for her, she is an admitted perfectionist who isn’t afraid to say the first thing that comes to her mind, whether she’s joking about divorcing him if he dropped her while attempting a dip during wedding photos or poking at his ability to cut their wedding cake right. But it seems, so far, to be a nice change for his sober demeanor. He can help her look at things in a positive way, and she can help him loosen up.

Now, as for the preview of what is to come, it seems they’ll bump heads over sex and have some fiery, even tearful disagreements, but we’re hopeful for the couple because they both give the impression that they’re determined to make it work. If they can be patient with one another, they can be a beautiful, lasting pair. As for what Twitter thinks though, they’re loving Michael and wanting Meka to chill out a tad, but they have high hopes. Hit the flip to see the many reactions to episode three.

Michael and Meka look nice together and she is gorgeous, it’ll be interesting to watch these two #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/Ry8jYWVjP1 — Queen A 🇰🇳 (@AliceaTheGreat) January 16, 2020

I’m saying it. Michael and Meka look genuinely the happiest at the altar so far. Adorable 😍 #MAFS #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/rJyRTkt8nW — Reality TV Queen (@realityme8) January 16, 2020

Meka is wylin’! In two years, she’d be 27 years old. That would not make you the “old parent.” #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/oK93fTMdUV — 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐀. 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐮𝐬 (@EPluribusMarcus) January 16, 2020

Meka is 25 and she just said “I don’t want to be the old parent” #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/sAQofX7oNE — ann bakas (@annwouldsaythat) January 16, 2020