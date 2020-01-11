Cari Champion Leaves ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’

After eight years with ESPN, Cari Champion has announced that she is leaving the network. The Sportscenter anchor revealed on Twitter that she will be moving on.

“After consulting with mentors, family and friends, I have come to the decision that it’s time to leave ESPN,” Champion wrote on Twitter. “Over the past 7 years, I’ve grown from hosting First Take to having my own show on SportsCenter, and experiencing so much more in between. ESPN will always be a part of my legacy and I’m proud to have been a part of theirs. I’m excited about the next chapter and will share soon!”

Champion started out on ESPN’s First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless as a host and moderator back in 2012 before she moved up the ranks to a SportsCenter anchor. Champion was also hosting the now canceled Sports Nation after replacing Michelle Beadle.

“With Cari Champion’s pending departure, the noon [Eastern Time] SportsCenter will no longer be a bicoastal show and instead will originate completely from Bristol, Conn., with Elle Duncan and Matt Barrie helming the newly-expanded 90-minute Monday-Thursday episodes,” ESPN said in a press release according to the New York Post.

No word on what Champion’s next moves are.