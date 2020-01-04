John Witherspoon’s Son Is Tired Of All The Talk About The Shows His Father Can’t Star In Anymore

After John Witherspoon passed late last year, the comedy world mourned the loss of one of the greats. For the past few years, there have been talks of a fourth installment of the Friday franchise, which Witherspoon was an integral part of. The fate of Adult Swim’s The Boondocks reboot is also unknown because he can’t reprise his role as Grandad. One person who is growing weary of the conversations about the future of the shows Witherspoon starred in is his son, J.D Witherspoon.

When Comedy Hype published a YouTube video titled “Should ‘Last Friday’ Still Happen After John Witherspoon’s Passing?’ Witherspoon snapped back.

“I Hate to see dumb questions like this, as if my father was only a tool for your entertainment,” he tweeted in response to their post. “Who gives a sh-t about jobs he can’t do anymore. Appreciate all the hard work he put into entertaining you for all the years he lived. He was so much more than the roles he played.”

He added that seeing posts like these annoy him because they are “unnecessary.”

“No disrespect to y’all at Comedy Hype doing ur jobs, but seeing stuff like this just irks me man. Especially when Ice Cubehas already spoken on this subject. To me it seems like a cry for a social media headline that’s unnecessary. But hey that’s my dad so I’m biased I guess.”

After J.D’s response, Comedy Hype reached out to him and they were able to resolve their issue.

“Just wanted to mention I spoke with a friend who works at comedy hype and we resolved everything from earlier via email,” Witherspoon tweeted. “I appreciate y’all for reaching out.”

Witherspoon died on October 30th, 2019 after having a heart attack at his Los Angeles, CA home at the age of 77. He suffered a heart attack while battling coronary heart disease. Witherspoon’s career spans back to the 1970’s when he began doing stand-up comedy and snagging guest starring roles on shows like Good Times. The Detroit native made his film debut in The Jazz Singer in 1980. Besides the Friday sequels, Witherspoon was known for his roles in movies and sitcoms like Boomerang, The Wayans Bros., Vampire in Brooklyn, The Ladies Man and The Boondocks.

