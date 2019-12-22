Angela Bassett Raising Awareness About Diabetes And Heart Disease Through ‘Know Your Heart’ Intiative

Angela Bassett is focused on raising awareness about diabetes and cardiovascular issues in the black community. The Black Panther actress is partnering with the American Diabetes Association and the American Heart Association for the Know Diabetes by Heart initiative to help educate Americans about the risk of heart disease, strokes, heart attacks and diabetes.

Bassett’s work with the two health organizations hits close to home. She lost her mother to heart complications from diabetes.

“I wish my family had recognized the link earlier and that’s why I want everyone living with Type 2 diabetes to know about the connection to heart disease and stroke and know that they can do something about it,” she said in a press release according to Black Enterprise.

Diabetes and heart disease disproportionately affects people of color, so this initiative is much needed. According to research, African-Americans are 1.7 times more likely to have diabetes than whites. African-Americans are also 20 times more likely to develop heart disease as compared to whites.

Watch Bassett’s ad below.