Red Table Talk Has Launched Their Own Card Game

Red Table Talk is known for having candid conversations with depth. Not just with their guests but also with each other. The three generations have share their views on many different things on the show and with the release of their first ever card game we can all do the same.

They recently partnered with Koreen Odiney and launched their card game titled “We’re Not Really Strangers x Red Table Talk Inner Circle Expansion Pack,” which includes 25 questions curated by Jada, Willow and Adrienne. WRNS promotes the forming of deeper connections with loved ones. You may think you know them but this game can help you see another side of them.

I really love it because I think that it’s a fun way to get into deeper conversation. It can be a little intimidating if everybody’s like, ‘OK, let’s all sit at the table and talk.’ You can pick different questions to ask. I did [played] it with Willow and my mom on a deeper level of topics we had already talked about. You can play [this game] with strangers, but you can also play with loved ones,” Pinkett said about the game.

The card game is available for $10.99, so it’s a great grab for the holiday season. If you want the Red Table Talk version as well as the original WNRS game it’s available for $33.99. Take a look at it here.