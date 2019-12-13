The Biggest And Boldest Celebrity Afro Moments Of 2019 

It has been an amazing year for natural hair, and that’s a big deal at a time where people, including the stars, are still being told their natural hair is too much or “too Black.” That type of shame has pushed a lot of stars to wear everything but their natural hair or textures similar to their own.

“Why should actresses be made to feel like their hair isn’t beautiful because it’s not bone straight?” asked hairstylist Terri Alexander Ford in a conversation with Oprah Mag earlier this year. “Of course, it does something to the self-esteem.”

But that hasn’t stopped some from embracing the boldness of Black hairstyles. We already showed you the best braided red carpet hairstyles of the year, but what about the ‘fros? More women are proudly letting their afros fly, and they’re getting styling inspiration from the ladies of Tinseltown. From the Met Gala to pageants, everyone had their hair out and about this year, whether it was their own or extensions were added (or in some cases, a lot of extensions). Let’s take a look at the most iconic afro moments of 2019, and here’s to taking our ‘fros to even greater heights in 2020.

Lupita Nyong’o at the Met Gala

Absolutely stunning. Lupita Nyong’o wore a tall standing ‘fro with gold afro picks decorating the crown. And while the Oscar winner wears camp beautifully, feel free to try the ‘fro and maybe tone it down (along with the makeup) for an everyday look.