The Biggest And Boldest Celebrity Afro Moments Of 2019 

December 13, 2019  |  
By Sarah Tulloch
It has been an amazing year for natural hair, and that’s a big deal at a time where people, including the stars, are still being told their natural hair is too much or “too Black.” That type of shame has pushed a lot of stars to wear everything but their natural hair or textures similar to their own. 

“Why should actresses be made to feel like their hair isn’t beautiful because it’s not bone straight?” asked hairstylist Terri Alexander Ford in a conversation with Oprah Mag earlier this year. “Of course, it does something to the self-esteem.”

But that hasn’t stopped some from embracing the boldness of Black hairstyles. We already showed you the best braided red carpet hairstyles of the year, but what about the ‘fros? More women are proudly letting their afros fly, and they’re getting styling inspiration from the ladies of Tinseltown.  From the Met Gala to pageants, everyone had their hair out and about this year, whether it was their own or extensions were added (or in some cases, a lot of extensions). Let’s take a look at the most iconic afro moments of 2019, and here’s to taking our ‘fros to even greater heights in 2020.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals

Lupita Nyong’o at the Met Gala

Absolutely stunning. Lupita Nyong’o wore a tall standing ‘fro with gold afro picks decorating the crown. And while the Oscar winner wears camp beautifully, feel free to try the ‘fro and maybe tone it down (along with the makeup) for an everyday look.

25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Yara Shahidi at the SAG Awards 

Yara Shahidi, a blossoming fashion icon, wore a youthful halo of curls with bangs framing her face for the SAG Awards. She looks like the picture of elegance.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals

Ciara at the Met Gala 

Go big or go home! Ciara wore a giant layered afro accented with a glittering green headpiece for her take on camp at the Met Gala. It was a lot, but that isn’t a bad thing.

The 2019 Miss Universe Pageant - Show

Miss Universe 2019

All hail the Queen! Zozibini Tunzi, formerly known as Miss South Africa of 2019, is now our Miss Universe! She wore her adorable TWA to collect her crown.

Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Celebration - Arrivals

Teyonah Parris at Comic-Con Celebration 

The stunning actress, known for her voluminous and unique natural styles, hit up the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Celebration with an impressive textured ‘fro. Those curls look perfect with the red lip, big hoops and black power suit.

EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Viola Davis at the BAFTAs

The Oscar winner attended the British Academy Film Awards with what looked like a grown out chic tapered afro. We even peep the invisible part! The hair, the bow and the overall look was a big win.

New York Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion NYFW September 2019 - Backstage – September 7

 Miss Teen USA at NYFW

Kaliegh Garris loves wearing her natural hair! She took the Miss Teen USA crown wearing an afro, like the queen she is. She was later spotted at NYFW wearing an even BIGGER afro at the Powered by Art Hearts event. Gorgeous!  

LA Pride 2019

Amara La Negra at LA Pride

Amara La Negra knows how to party — and sport an afro proudly! She performed at LA Pride with a fun and funky afro that was set off by her being absolutely drenched in rhinestones.

US-CHARITY-ENTERTAINMENT-RIHANNA-BALL-CELEBRITY

Ebonee Davis at the Diamond Ball

Super Retro! Model Ebonee Davis wore a disco-inspired afro to Rihanna’s 5th annual Diamond Ball. This isn’t new for her, though. A big and bountiful afro is the beauty’s go-to look.

BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING

Nathalie Emmanuel at The Lion King European Premiere

Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel showed out at The Lion King European premiere. She wore two braids at the top of her head that transitioned into a beautiful low afro puff.

 

Which ‘fro was your favorite? Let us know in the comment section below.

