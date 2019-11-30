Chico DeBarge Has Been Arrested On Drug Charges

Singer Chico Debarge of the famed DeBarge family is making headlines and it’s not because of a new single or album release. The “No Guarantee” singer has been arrested on drug charges, TMZ reports.

Earlier this month, DeBarge was spotted in the parking lot of a Walmart in Burbank, CA trying to unlock a SUV with a piece of wire. Police assumed he was trying to break into the vehicle so they approached and searched him. During the search, methamphetamine was found in his pockets. The SUV was indeed Debarge’s and he was trying to unlock it because he has locked his keys inside. The police also searched the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia.

He is currently being held at the Burbank County Jail and his case is being reviewed by the city attorney.

The DeBarge family is known for their beautiful ballads but also battling their demons due to drug addiction. The late Bobby DeBarge as well as El DeBarge struggled with addiction throughout their careers as well. Chico had served time for drug trafficking after releasing his self-titled album in 1986 that featured his hit single “Talk to Me.” He later resurfaced in 1997 and released his album Long Time No See but fell out of the spotlight once again. He was also arrested in 2007 for drug possession.