Singer Cassie Ventura has finally addressed the video of her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly assaulting her in a hotel hallway back in 2016. Ventura addressed the disturbing footage on Thursday, May 23. She said the incident “broke me down to someone I never thought I would become.”

In a heartfelt statement posted to Instagram, she thanked those who supported her through the legal battle against Diddy. The artist wrote, “Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet.”

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

The “Long Way 2 Go” singer continued, “Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

Ventura, 37, continued, “I offer my hand to those who are still living in fear. Reach out to your people; don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never-ending, but this support means everything to me.”

She concluded her statement, “Thank you. Love Always, Cassie.”

Ventura’s statement addressed the violent video released by CNN last weekend featuring both Diddy and Cassie. The hotel CCTV footage shows 54-year-old Diddy pushing and dragging Ventura around. He also kicked her multiple times and threw items at her as she attempted to flee his alleged abuse.