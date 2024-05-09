MadameNoire Featured Video

The younger brother of comedian Chris Rock says, “There’s still smoke” with Will Smith more than two years after the explosive slap at the 2022 Oscars.

In a May 6 clip posted to Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion Show’s YouTube, Tony Rock sat down with the host to set the record straight about where he stands with Will. The comedian claimed that the Bad Boys star never apologized despite publicly acknowledging his “unacceptable” behavior.

“That nigga never apologized. That’s cap, said Tony, who added that the King Richard star’s apology was just for television.

He continued, “I still think he owes me 5 minutes of a conversation. I’m not saying it’s a fight.” The pair worked together for four years on the Black family sitcom All of Us.

Play

Tony defended his day one, Chris, and recalled the moment he found out about the viral slap.

Although Tony wasn’t tuned into the 94th Oscars on March 27, 2022, the Everybody Hates Chris actor still couldn’t escape the frantic calls about the shocking incident involving his older brother. He said he had the courage to answer a call and discovered the controversial slap in a video after everyone else did.

Tony admitted that he had called Chris’s assistant to get intel on his brother’s whereabouts. Unbeknownst to the 49-year-old actor, the Top Five star expected his younger brother to want to raise hell about the ordeal and told him to “chill.”

“Big bro, call the shots. My pops is not here, so big brother is the leader,” Tony said, referring to his father, Julius Rock, who reportedly died in 1988.

He continued, “It doesn’t mean I can’t talk about it.”

Following the TV debacle, Tony stormed the stage at an April Fools’ Day comedy show at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he released some fumes about Will.

Tony told Math Hoffa that he was in good spirits until a fellow comedian, Sommore, mentioned the Oscars slap to him while preparing for the comedy show.

“If you think you gonna to walk up on this stage, this ain’t the motherfuckin’ Oscars!” Tony shouted at a cheering crowd. “And if you walk your ass up here, you ain’t nominated for s*** but these motherf****** hands! Oh, we goin’ to pop the rest of the year, n****. Every time you see me do a show, pop! I didn’t want to start the show like that! You gonna hit my motherf****** brother because your b**** gave you a side-eye?”

He added, “Oh, it’s a lot of Rock brothers, y’all ain’t know, it’s a lot of Rock brothers.”

Really? Is Tony still pressed about his brother and his former good friend Will?