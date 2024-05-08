MadameNoire Featured Video

The “International Whining Specialist,” Darren Bankss, got to put his impeccable waist whining skills to work during his recent trip to St. Thomas.

On May 3, the Caribbean choreographer and dancer posted a video of himself whining his hips from left to right as he danced in front of the Soca Elements stage at the St. Thomas Carnival festival. Bankss had the opportunity to attend the annual event thanks to his brand ambassador role with festival production company, Ultimate Legacy Carnival Troupe.

Sporting an iridescent pink tank top and matching shorts, the energetic dancer shook his waist in a circle, stopping suddenly to pop his backside. Then, he thrusted his hips into the air. Bankss launched into another whining spree, moving his hips in a circle as he smiled and rocked out with fellow festival-goers.

“Helllooo from St. Thomas,” he penned in the caption.

“All I can say is WOW @sokaelements followed by the J’ouvert trucks was a great start to the day. Now we get ready for the road on Saturday with @ultimatelegacyvi.”

Fans react to Darren Bankss’ fun video.

Netizens in the comments section praised Bankss for delivering “pure vibes” with his entrancing dance moves.

“It’s the outfit, the waist, the everything for me,” wrote one user.

Another fan commented, “Okay waisttttt.”

A video uploaded to his Instagram prior captured him vibing out with fellow dancers Illy W., Tavi Anna and a group of friends as they partied during the festival’s early morning J’ouvert session.

J’ouvert, derived from the French term “jour ouvert” meaning “daybreak” or “day open,” is a pre-dawn street party that marks the beginning of Carnival celebrations in many Caribbean cultures.

Learn how to whine like a true pro by taking a class with Bankss.

“Whining your waist” is a dance move commonly associated with Caribbean and African cultures, particularly with dancehall and soca music. It involves rotating or gyrating the hips and waist in a circular or figure-eight motion while dancing.

If you’re yearning to move your hips like the waistline maestro Bankss, you’re in for a treat. Bankss offers entertaining dance lessons and choreography sessions for those struggling to master the art of whining, rocking, pacing and twerking their waist like a champ.

According to a January Instagram post, Bankss conducts in-person classes at various locations across Brooklyn and Queens. But if you’re not on the East Coast, don’t fret. You can still learn some of his lively routines by visiting the skilled dancer’s YouTube channel. Check out one of Bankss’ captivating whining videos below.

Can you whine your hips like Bankss?

