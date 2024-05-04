MadameNoire Featured Video

Raven-Symoné urge fans to stop the disrespect in response to the death threats her wife Miranda Maday received for not watching That’s So Raven.

The disheartened couple addressed the public about the cyberbullying in a TikTok, posted May 2. The clip shows Raven and Miranda sitting side by side.

“I’m here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments. And stop with the death threats in her DMs,” the former child actress said starkly as she began the video. “It is disrespectful to her, and in turn it’s disrespectful to me.”

Miranda chimed in, calling the online hate “wild” as she recalled the moments leading up to the death threats.

“I hope to clear the air right now and let you all know that I never have once said that I did not know who Raven was. I only ever said that I did not grow up watching That’s So Raven. I did not watch her as a child,” she said.

Fans express warm thoughts for the couple in the comments section.

“What an odd thing to receive threats over! I’m so sorry. Stay safe and I hope everything gets better,” one supportive commenter wrote.

“Sending love to you both. I am so sorry you’re going through this. People can be so cruel,” another comment stated.

A most recent podcast, featuring the pair, could explain the antagonism and disrespect from fans.

On April 15, the pair, who tied the knot in 2020, sat down with Fannita to spill the tea about their growing relationship and more. A unique moment occurred when Fannita and Raven bursted into song, grooving to The Cheetah Girls‘ “Party Has Just Begun.”

During the serenade, Miranda is heard repeatedly chiming “Wow” as Fannita fan girls over into her interview cards.

“Clearly Raven likes you. I am mind blown,” Miranda said. “I also have FOMO that I don’t know what the hell you guys was just singing.”

In the past, the couple publicly revealed that Miranda hadn’t watched That’s So Raven before meeting the star of the hit Disney series.

In April 2022, during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the Cheetah Girls star said that she didn’t mind that her wife did not grow up watching That’s So Raven.

“It’s fantastic! Imagine being in a relationship with someone who doesn’t look at you like a famous person even though you have been famous your whole entire life,” she said. “You get to be seen.”

“And Miranda provided me with a reality, with an honest conversation to the point where she forgets that I’m Raven-Symoné or doesn’t even consider me that person.”

Amid the scrutiny, Miranda and Raven aims to win over fans with their own podcast called It’s Tea Time With Miranda and Raven.