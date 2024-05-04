MadameNoire Featured Video

According to fans, Kandi Burruss is on her way to “GOAT status” for simultaneously playing a big-breasted diva named Pla$tik and a sneaky prison bae all in one skit.

On May 2, the Atlanta-based actress and businesswoman surprised her fans on Instagram with the full version of a highly anticipated skit. The skit featured her as Pla$tik, a voluptuous singer, and Prison Bae, a muscled inmate. Fans are raving about the comedy.

The skit opens up with an unrecognizable Kandi, donning a ruby red leather bra and a mobile phone tucked in between two humongous fake boobs. While getting her plump cheeks done up by a makeup artist, Pla$tik receives a call from her “bae.”

“What time is it? Dis my man calling,” Pla$tik said excitedly.

The skit turns to Prison Bae in a jail scene. Accompanied by a fellow jail mate, Kandi, playing as Prison Bae, is seen wearing a full body suit of abs while getting his hair braided at the phone booth.

“What you doing? You’ve been working out this morning? I need you to get those muscles real tight for me,” Pla$tik asked her man.

The plastic-breasted singer expressed her desire to see Prison Bae. Unbeknownst to her, the bothered jail mate rolled his eyes at Pla$tik’s gushing comments as he continued braiding.

“I ain’t got no more visitation days,” Prison Bae said.

In disbelief, Pla$tik questioned whether or not her man wanted to see her. Prison Bae explained that Pla$tik’s revealing bodacious breasts did not abide by the jail rules. After asking for money, the audacious bae whispered, “I love you,” and all hell broke loose.

The fellow cellmate burst out in jealous rage and confronted Pla$tik with all the dirty details of his affairs with Prison Bae. With quick thinking, the muscled bae tried to make up for his lies by having a cellmate named Kev sing R. Kelly’s “Bump n’ Grind.” Pla$tik and her makeup stylist burst out in applause, eating up the idea that R. Kelly actually sang to them.

The skit closed out with Pla$tik envisioning R. Kelly on a song feature with her.

Fans compared Kandi or Pla$tik to other female celebrities.

“A cross between Sukihana and Sexy Red,” a fan wrote.

“I thought this was JT at first,” another comment chimed in.

Other supportive fans praised Kandi for her creativity.

“I love it. You really are a creative force of brilliance. Keep shining and going for your ‘EGOT’, too. It’s coming your way and your family, too,” a proud user wrote.

“Kandi is getting closer to that Tyler Perry money…and I love it,” another user applauded.

“@kandi this is by far the best one yet I love it,” a third commenter wrote.

Over the years, Kandi has dropped hilarious skits on social media. Take a look at a couple of them below.

