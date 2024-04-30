MadameNoire Featured Video

Disney’s new upcoming prequel to their 2019 live-action version of Lion King dropped its first trailer on Monday, April 29. Mufasa: The Lion King will feature Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter as mother-daughter duo Nala and Kiara in the film.

Mufasa: The Lion King will focus on Mufasa, voiced by Aaron Pierre, and Scar, voiced by Kevin Harrison Jr., and their story through the African Pride Lands. Beyoncé, 42, will return to reprise her role of Queen Nala from the first film. Blue Ivy, 12, will voice the daughter of Queen Nala and Donald Glover’s King Simba named Kiara. The film’s characters and story will likely be reminiscent but still tell a different story of The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride, which was released back in 1998.

Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins will head the project, and he expressed his excitement over having Beyonce and Blue Ivy in the Jeff Nathanson scripted film. He told PEOPLE, “Watching Beyoncé both on the screen and behind the screen, get to be a mother — and how that affected and impacted for the better the work that we were all doing — was just really awesome.”

“Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored,” The film’s official synopsis reads.

In the official trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King, John Kani was confirmed to be returning as the voice of Rafiki. The clip shows him retelling the story of Mufasa to his granddaughter Kiara, voiced by Blue Ivy.

He said, “This story begins far beyond the mountains and the shadows, on the other side of the light. Born without a drop of nobility in his blood — a lion who would change our lives forever.”

The trailer featured snippets of South African singer, Lebo M, giving a rendition of “Circle of Life.” Mufasa will include a stunning soundtrack with original songs by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda. The composer will team up with soundtrack legend Hans Zimmer, who was in charge of the score for the 1994 animated original film and 2019 remake but is known for his work on films like Dune, Interstellar, and Inception.

Mufasa: The Lion King will be in theaters on December 20.