Keyshia Cole was shocked to learn that her son Tobias knows the words in her boyfriend Hunxho’s song “Your Friends.” The funny moment was captured in a video posted to Instagram on April 25.

The video begins with Cole sitting in the front seat of a car, and her 4-year-old son, Tobias, is just out of frame.

“Tobias, you don’t know that song. You don’t know that song,” Cole said at the beginning of the video. The song “Your Friends” started to play moments after, and the boy began singing along to it. Cole hilariously turns around, stares at him in shock, and says, “You better stop playing with me, Tobias. He laughed in response and continued to sing along to the words louder than before. Cole looked back several more times before she ended the video.

Cole and Hunxho were confirmed to be dating just last week. The 42-year-old “Love” singer took to X on Monday, April 15, and told her fans plainly, following rumors swirling of her new romance. The post just read “@hunxho mine.”

The confirmation sparked more internet attention due to the 18-year-ahead gap between her and 24-year-old Hunxho, who responded to the hard launch post with a red heart.

The video of Tobias singing “Your Friends” stirred up similar opposing sentiments in the comments.

One user wrote, “Girl, you play it every morning before he goes to school! It be in his head all damn day.”

“The way she turned all the way around and paused. Had Keyshia shocked.”

Another addressed some of the backlash that Cole has been receiving. They wrote, “Idc. I’m happy for her whether the relationship lasts 2 months or 2 years. I love seeing blk women happy & proudly loved on.”

Others were less supportive of Hunxho’s relationship with the singer. A commenter penned, “That’s cause him and her son close to the same age.”

“I don’t know why this is annoying me like this, Imao,” another user added. One user implied that Tobias, knowing the song, should tell Cole that Hunxho is too young for her.

“Why would he not know it…ain’t they close in age? That should tell you he’s too young right there.”