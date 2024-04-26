MadameNoire Featured Video

Two Black parents hilariously regret “talking dirty” with one another in front of their baffled sons. Instagram users warned them of the outcome.

On April 20, a mother posted a ludicrous video interaction of their two boys inquiring about Mama’s “pet monkey.” The humiliated user, known as blended_and_winning on Instagram, captured not only her sons’ curious minds but also the awkward reactions she and her husband belted out in response.

The clip opens up with a young boy posing a baffling question to his father.

“Does Mama have a monkey, and is it true that it eats bananas?” the boy asked.

The father paused a moment before joining his wife for a big laugh.

It is true. Your mama has a monkey. Yes, she does eat bananas,” he confirmed with a chuckle.

Apparently, mama has been heard using the term pet monkey as code to talk dirty to her man. The youngest son confirmed he heard it.

Then, an older, bewildered boy entered the frame with his lip hanging, confused by an unseen “pet monkey.”

“You got a monkey?” he asked before his mama gracefully confirmed the double-edged statement. “When are we going to meet this pet monkey?”

As the father walked toward the door, he dropped another suggestive innuendo, saying, “You met it once.”

The couple unleashed a deep, loud, hearty laughter while their boys stood around bewildered.

Instagram users are warning the humiliated parents about the ramifications of their dirty sex games.

“One day, he’ll be sitting there minding his business, and it will hit him,” one Instagram user warned.

“When they finally figure it out, y’all going straight into a home!” another comment wrote with a laughing emoji.

“You done confused and traumatized the boy at the same time,” alerted a third commenter about the dirty reference.

Another comment congratulated the parents on how they raised the boys.

“Congratulations on getting them to this age & them NOT knowing what y’all talking about! In this day & age, that’s a MIRACLE! We need an update on their reactions when they figure it out!”

Besides dirty talking, the married couple has also gotten internet praise for being transparent about infidelity in their relationship.

More recently, blended_and_winning shared more touching details than a monkey. She took to Instagram to share a deeply vulnerable conversation about committing infidelity early on in their marriage.

A clip starts with the couple perched on a staircase. With what appears to be a deck of playing cards, the husband poses a profound question. He asks, “What was the hardest decision you’ve ever had to make in our marriage?”

The wife answered in part, “Accepting my brokenness,” adding that her healing process led her to become a better woman and wife. She said it was a personal quest for her. The couple continued in further discussion about healing and working to grow in love. The impassioned husband admitted that staying in the marriage isn’t easy, especially the process of trying to love his wife again after she cheated.

Commentary showered the emboldened couple with love and blessings. Viewers can watch part two of the conversation in a separate post.

We wish this beautifully comedic couple and their children all the best! And the pet monkey, too.