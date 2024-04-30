MadameNoire Featured Video

An adorably chatty toddler stuns the internet after blabbing out the word “bitch” in conversation and innocently laughs it off.

On March 5, an Instagram clip of a cute little girl garnered over 80,000 likes for a dose of innocent childhood entertainment. She could be heard and seen blabbing away in the video while the room filled with laughter. Seemingly, the unnamed gleeful child embraced being the life of the party amid holiday celebrations.

“I think you’re a goofball,” an unseen woman says in the video.

The chatty toddler, who appeared to be leaning between a sofa and a tree of Christmas gifts, quickly shifted her smile. Without breaking her concentration on this unseen person, baby girl fixed her blabbing words to utter “bitch” with an emphasis on the “b.”

The snickering lady yelled out in shock, “What?!”

When the room broke out in chuckles, so did the baby girl. Her infectious laugh spilled over as she hovered into her own arms. Immediately, the joyful blabbing continued until the video cut off. In fact, the chatty little girl showed no signs of slowing down.

Commentary found the toddler girl’s reaction in the video entertaining.

“She said, ‘Ain’t shit goofy about me,’” one comment suggested about the blabbing.

“[Baby girl] looked whoever she was talking to dead in their eyes too,” another comment wrote.

“She may not be able to stand GOOD, but when she [does,] it’s on BUSINESSS,” a third comment chimed in.

Other commentary suggested that the baby girl understood every word.

“She started mocking her at the end,” said a commenter, who sparked several opposing replies.

One comment pointed out that the chatty little girl spewed out random things like babies normally do.

Another comment explained, “Babies are parrots. They copy moments and behaviors. It’s not smarts, but copying that this baby does well.”

The toddler’s video had very few internet viewers puzzled at how she could speak such language.

According to Harvard Health, young children are exposed to taboo language everywhere, which can’t be prevented. The article offered some tips for handling potty mouths.