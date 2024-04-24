MadameNoire Featured Video

The Preachers of LA Reunion sparked debate about whether or not a man should offer his wife the first-class seat if that and a coach seat were the only options available.

A clip of the Preachers of LA 10-year reunion is garnering attention for the controversial debate between the cast mates. Bishop Ron Gibson got some heated looks and judgment from his fellow Christian leaders.

“Let’s say you’re going from New York to LA,” Pastor Noel Jones posed to Bishop Ron Gibson. “And both of you walk on the jet, and there was only one first-class seat, and somebody had to go to coach. Somebody had to sit in first. How would you arrange that?

Gibson didn’t respond to the question initially. Instead, he said, “Brother, if I was on a desert island, and it wasn’t nothing but a box of peanuts. Do you think I’m giving her a whole box of peanuts?”

Bishop Gibson’s response sparked judgment among his fellow cast mates.

The crew listened carefully until Jones steered the conversation back toward the initial question. He interpreted from Gibson’s analogy that he preferred first class.

“Yeah, she don’t mind coach,” Gibson finally answered. “I do. I can’t sit up there like sardines.”

The crew gasped in shock. Jones’ wife, First Lady Loretta Jones, stepped in to tell a piece of her mind.

She said urgently, “It’s not whether she minds. It’s inappropriate for a man to sit in first class and put his wife in the back.”

“Claustrophobia,” Gibson interjected.

At this point, Minister Deitrick Haddon broke his silence and shared his opinion on the matter.

“That’s not exemplifying Christ’s love,” Haddon said passionately, adding that the “woman goes first.”

However, Gibson defended his stance by quoting a biblical reference. The emboldened pastor doubled down on his first-class seat preference. He said he would help his wife, First Lady LaVette Gibson, straight to coach.

“The man was created first, so that gives you a clue right there,” Gibson said before tapping his wife into the conversation. She attempted to end the fiery debate by assuming responsibility for buying airfare tickets as the church administrator.

Viewers are calling out Bishop Gibson’s “arrogance” and “selfishness.”

“This man said with confidence and without doubt, forget my wife. It’s about me. She knows he sounds crazy so she fumbles to justify his selfishness. The other two MEN tried to correct him about order and the word, but he stood on selfishness,” one commenter wrote.

“I think it’s the attitude that has everyone shook. He didn’t try to hide the arrogance at all. He didn’t try to offer for his wife to take the best seat. He automatically said, ‘He’s going.’ Lol. He’s going to serve himself first. That’s so arrogant of him,” another comment chimed in.

One viewer, seemingly a wife, agreed with Bishop Gibson’s stance.

“My husband is going to first class. He’s bigger than me, and if he’s going to work, he needs to be comfortable. We are both getting to the destination. In that instance, there’s no other choice, so I would definitely give him the go-ahead,” a supporter wrote.

Another viewer suggested that First Lady Gibson was afraid of her husband.

“I think his response shows a lot. Also the fact that she wouldn’t answer the question made me feel she was afraid to do so. Unfortunately in Christianity there are sometimes this thinking that a woman needs to be the subservient to her husband,” the comment warned.

On the other hand, some viewers are appalled that the Christian leaders are engaged in these types of conversations.

“We have nothing else better to do than arguing over PLANE SEATS?????” someone argued.

“Can you believe that they have put a show on with pastors and leaders with this kind of foolishness?” another responded.

The Preachers of LA series first hit cable television screens in 2013. For two seasons, the Oxygen program followed the lives of six preachers in Southern California, from pro skateboarder Pastor Jay Haizlip to Grace Jones’ brother Bishop Noel Jones to Bishop Clarence McClendon. The most recent reunion marked 10 years.

What do y’all think about the debate at the Preachers of LA reunion?