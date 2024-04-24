MadameNoire Featured Video

A Colorado sex offender is facing charges of one count of attempted kidnapping after he reportedly leaped toward several elementary school children in the city of Aurora.

In recent news, Solomon Galligan is the man who prompted Black Forest Hills Elementary School kids to yell “stranger danger” and run when he appeared on the grounds on April 19, KDVR reported. The odd, powdered-faced man came into proximity to the children during fifth-grade recess. Police confirmed that the sex offender “attempted to grab a young boy” in the process.

When Galligan charged toward the young boy, the unharmed kids screamed to alert the adults. The alarmed stranger then ran towards the exit of the school.

The child, whom Galligan attempted to grab, described the sex offender’s physical appearance and smell of alcohol to police officers. The affidavit stated that the boy mentioned a blue hoodie, dark pants and long dreadlocks.

According to Aurora police, a witness in the vicinity of the incident also corroborated Galligan’s identity in the attempted kidnapping. The officials subsequently arrested the sex offender after questioning.

On Friday, the Cherry Creek School District informed elementary parents and the Black Forest Hills community with a mass email about the attempted kidnapping.

“This afternoon during 5th grade recess, an unidentified adult male entered the field, approached a group of students, engaged them briefly, and then exited the property. School staff brought students inside from recess and called district security. Police and security are now at the school looking into the incident,” as stated in the email obtained by 9 News. As a result, Black Forest Hills aims to employ additional supervision and safety practices with elementary students.

“Out of an abundance of caution, if you would like to pick up your child from school, you may do so. Otherwise, we will dismiss it as usual. We will have an increased security and police presence at school during dismissal as a precaution.”

The Colorado sex offender has a criminal record dating back several years.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has a lengthy criminal record on Galligan, as KDVR reported. The jailed offender has a history of failing to register as a sex offender. For several years, Galligan has faced similar charges, including a conviction in 2011 on a non-consent sexual contact, according to the affidavit.

Furthermore, Galligan’s sex offender registry is connected to a neighboring county.

Galligan is confined to Arapahoe County Jail on a $25,000 bond on these latest charges.

Out of the 19,270 registered sex offenders in Colorado, 2,186 failed to register or have a history of failing to register, according to the Colorado Sex Offender website. Galligan is among one of those Colorado sex offenders.