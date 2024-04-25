MadameNoire Featured Video

Consider opting for intimate settings when choosing spots for your destination list with your significant other this summer. These four Black-owned bed and breakfast spots are the keys to the kingdom of love. The bed and breakfasts are located throughout the continental United States and have an assortment of amenities and price points- like classic breakfast and dinner packages and/or luxurious spa experiences.

Despite the brevity of your stay, the fun is bound to be endless. The following bed and breakfasts and resorts are ready to serve your elevated romantic experience.

1. Akwaaba Bed and Breakfast- Brooklyn, Poconos, New Orleans

Akwaaba Bed and Breakfast: With locations in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and The Poconos, Akwaaba recently introduced its high tea special package at the Philly location. Dress to impress in your finest tea-time attire while enjoying the soulful tunes of Teddy Pendergrass. The intentional home away from home feel of Akwaaba is the reason why the bed and breakfast has been in business since opening its doors at its Brooklyn flagship location in 1995.

2. The Cochrane House- Detroit

Nestled in Brush Park near downtown Detroit across from Comerica Park, The Cochrane House boasts exquisite decor reminiscent of an art museum. Indulge in a full spa package within the comfort of your room, and take advantage of the convenient proximity to Detroit’s vibrant nightlife after a rejuvenating facial. The historical bed and breakfast was recently upgraded with new decor ideas at the top of this year.

Francina and Rodericka James, two sisters from Detroit who graduated from King High School, own the Cochrane House and are bringing its historical wonder to the Midwest and beyond.

3. WellSpring Manor and Spa- Maryland

New to the bed and breakfast scene, Wellspring in Maryland offers daily hors d’oeuvres service and an on-site pool with all packages. Wind down at the end of the day with their nightly turndown service.

And if you’re looking for a perfect time to get away, Chefs Tonya and David Thomas, happily married business partners, have planned a special Juneteenth event– complete with a gourmet dinner of Black American culinary delights.

“We are excited to unveil a distinctive culinary experience at Wellspring Manor & Spa, curated exclusively by the acclaimed @h3irloom_baltimore for the ‘Harvest of Heritage: A Juneteenth Farm-to-Table Dinner Celebration.’

This event reflects Wellspring’s dedication to luxury and relaxation, enriched by H3irloom Food Group’s passion for elevating African American cuisine. It’s a tribute to tradition, a celebration of progress, and a commitment to delivering an unparalleled dining experience.”

“H3irloom Food Group’s innovative interpretation of ancestral recipes, combined with the serene and luxurious ambiance of Wellspring, sets the stage for an unforgettable event. Every dish is a homage to heritage, and each moment resonates with exceptional hospitality. We are eager to share the unique fusion of history, heart, and culinary excellence. Join us in the spirited anticipation of a Juneteenth celebration unlike any other at Wellspring Manor & Spa. Shall we save you a seat,” the post captioned.

4. Pleasanton Courtyard Bed and Breakfast- Fayette County, Georgia

Just 30 minutes from downtown Atlanta in Fayette County, Georgia, this Victorian-style house features a movie theater and a pond teeming with fish. Feel free to catch your dinner and cook it indoors. Don’t forget to pack your golf clubs to make the most of the nearby golfing opportunities.

Pleasanton Courtyard is a quaint and beautiful Victorian-style bed and breakfast with four bedrooms to reserve.

According to the website, “Pleasanton Courtyard Bed and Breakfast is 6,000 square feet of elegance. It is an updated Victorian-style house with grand crown molding and modern updates. The property is set on 19.8 wooded acres with a fully stocked pond from which you can fish.”

Which one of these Black-owned bed and breakfasts will you visit first?