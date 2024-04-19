MadameNoire Featured Video

Clay Gravesande of Love Is Blind Season 6 recently admitted that he’s celebrity-crushing on Coi Leray.

On April 17, Clay sat in on an episode of The Big Homies House with co-hosts Big Homie Kodaq and Jojo Alonso. The podcast team posted a clip of the reality TV star who doubled down on his celebrity crush by asking the viewers for a connection to set him up with the “Wanna Come Thru” rapper.

“I’m really feeling Coi Leray right now,” Clay responded after Big Homie Kodaq asked about his celebrity crush.

The podcast team reveled in his answer. Big Homie Kodaq then steered the conversation towards Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” challenge, in which the internet bust out their wildest twerking moves to the song.

“You ready for that Coi Leray-Megan Thee Stallion challenge?” Big Homie Kodaq asked Clay, who may have already seen it.

“I think Coi Leray already did her challenge,” Clay said about his crush.

Impressed by Clay’s answer, Jojo Alonso acknowledged that Coi had to “represent for the little booties.”

Whether Clay saw Coi’s challenge video or not, the “Twinnem” rapper did indeed heat up the internet with her twerking prowess.

Clay is back on the dating scene after leaving a bride at the altar on Love Is Blind, Season 6.

In Season 6, Clay and AD were among other singles who met in the pods and made it all the way to the altar. However, Clay expressed concerns about his ability to stay faithful to someone, then later shared his family trauma on TV.

“I felt like with the timeline, there were a lot of these things in my head, and I felt like the one thing that I knew for sure was that me and AD had an electric chemistry. However, I just didn’t feel as though it was the right time for us to be married,” Clay told Bossip in an exclusive interview, adding that he would definitely date AD again.

Since being on the reality show, Clay describes the experience as “humbling.”

“It’s a little bit of something new for me to go through, but I do think that God doesn’t make any mistakes, and I’ll be stronger from this, so no regrets. It just feels weird going through it.”

Is Clay ready for Coi, though?