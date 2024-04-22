MadameNoire Featured Video

Morgan Price, a gymnast from Fisk University, has solidified her name in HBCU and NCAA gymnastics history after winning the 2024 USA Gymnastics (USAG) All-Around National Championship.

On April 12, the 18-year-old trailblazer mounted into history when she became the first athlete from a historically Black college or university to be crowned a national gymnastics champion on the collegiate level. She vaulted into a historic win with a 39.225 in the all-around.

During the competition, the USAG First-Team All-American garnered a 9.850 on the floor exercise, 9.850 on the vault, 9.8 on the bars and 9.750 on the balance beam. She was also named First Team All-American for vault, bars, floor and the all-around, according to the Fisk University X (formerly Twitter) account.

“It feels good because of the hard work that has been put in,” Price said in a statement. “Honestly, I didn’t know where I would place but it was a pleasant surprise. I have heard from a lot of people so far. I am still trying to take all this in.”

The Fisk gymnastics team congratulated Price for her history-making victory.

“Etch her name in the HISTORY BOOKS, Morgan Price is the 2024 USAG All-Around National Champion! Making her the FIRST HBCU GYMNAST IN HISTORY TO HOLD THE TITLE,” the X post read.

Price, the daughter of Kansas City Royals baseball player Chris Price and former Vanderbilt cheerleader Marsha Price, spoke with CBS News about the momentous feat. The HBCU student credited her accomplishments to her “hardworking” mother, who taught her everything she knew.

The historic win was a full circle for the 5-foot-4 pre-med major.

Price secured first place with an all-around score of 39.175 at her gymnastics team’s first home meet last year. She is proud to be led into greatness by not only a team full of melanated team members but the team’s history-making head coach, Corrine Tarver.

“This moment is all about Morgan,” said Tarver when she was asked about her title. “I am extremely proud of the dedication she has to her craft. I am anticipating her doing well in the individuals.”

In February 2022, Fisk University announced its plans to build a gymnastics team, becoming the first HBCU to do this. Less than a year later, the Lady GymDogs participated in their first meet in Las Vegas, making them the first HBCU to compete. The ambitious team has strived to make an impact ever since.

“Now, it’s like I have a team full of African American and Latina girls. I can always call on someone,” Price told CBS. “They have taught me a lot as well, just from my culture. So, I’m forever thankful to be able to be on a team full of African Americans.”