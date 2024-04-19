MadameNoire Featured Video

Charles Barkley and Gayle King’s CNN television series has aired its final episode. King Charles came to an end last week, and King and Gayle thanked everyone for their support during its short run during the final installment on April 10.

King and Barkley began by expressing their gratitude for each other. “I will say this: I have loved working with you, and something tells me, Charles, this will not be the last time that we’re working together,” King began.

Barkley continued, “Call me, Gayle.”

King then began to address the audience. She said, “We will see you the next time whenever we see you. Thanks so much for being with us for the past six months. We had a blast.”

In response to the relatively short run time, a CNN spokesperson clarified that the series was never set to last for very long. The spokesperson said in a statement, “’King Charles’ has come to the end of its limited run, as we announced when it launched last fall, and was a great addition to CNN’s lineup.” They continued to acknowledge that the show’s audience was “the youngest, most affluent, and most diverse P2+ audience in its cable news time period.”

King Charles was announced back in April of 2023. CNN announced the show through the CEO at the time, Chris Licht. He described King Charles as “an exciting new way we are delivering culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to our audience from two incredibly dynamic personalities.”

The first episode aired on November 29 last year, and the first season has 18 episodes. CNN has the show listed on its streaming website under the description: “Gayle King and Charles Barkley in freewheeling and authentic conversations centered around the week’s most interesting stories, moments and cultural themes.”