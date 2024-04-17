MadameNoire Featured Video

Beauty YouTuber and vlogger Jackie Aina doesn’t want to be called “auntie.”

In a frank conversation with Manny Jay of the Styling My Way Through podcast on April 12, Aina, 36, revealed her strong aversion to being addressed by the term of endearment and title for some women.

On March 28, the Nigerian social media star made a TikTok video addressing her concerns with the word. According to the beauty guru, although “auntie” holds positive connotations in Nigerian culture within intimate family circles, its repeated use evoked feelings of aging for her. Aina said the term began to make her pessimistic about her age due to professional and personal experiences as the eldest among seven siblings.

“I was always in charge of people, the boss, and the leader in line. I came to realize that affected me in ways I didn’t necessarily feel comfortable taking on,” the star said during her Styling My Way Through appearance.

Aina continued, “When you’re in your, like, late teens, when you’re like 16, or like when you’re 17, and someone’s like, ‘Oh my god, you’re so mature for your age’ — that’s a flex. And then you’re 36 and 40 and 50-year-old women are calling you auntie…. you’re like, ‘Excuse me?’ You’re supposed to be giving me notes. This ends now! So I’m always going to be the example even for people that I’m supposed to look up to?”

For Aina, “auntie” carries more than just implications of age.

Being the eldest among seven siblings, she bore significant responsibilities sometimes, making her feel like her youth was slipping away. Now a thriving 36-year-old, the beauty vlogger desires the freedom to savor and appreciate her youthful years.

“I never really got to be young. My childhood was terrible,” the Nigerian beauty said in her TikTok video posted in March.

“Then I got to my 20s, and I had to be five years older than I really was. Then, you get to 30, and everyone treats you like you are in your 40s. You get to protect your youth and enjoy yours. Let me enjoy mine.”

Who is Jackie Aina?

Jackie Aina is a prominent beauty YouTuber, influencer and entrepreneur. She’s known for her engaging personality, in-depth makeup tutorials, product reviews and discussions about diversity and inclusivity within the beauty industry.

The makeup artist has amassed a large following on various social media platforms, particularly YouTube and Instagram, where she boasts a loyal fanbase of 3.5 million and 1.9 million. She’s also collaborated with several beauty brands to create makeup collections and cater to diverse skin tones. Aina’s work has been celebrated for its advocacy for representation and her willingness to address important social issues within the beauty community.

