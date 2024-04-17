MadameNoire Featured Video

Lakesha Woods Williams, a Texas mother of two very young children, was arrested after leaving them alone for almost an entire week to go on a cruise without them on Thursday, April 11.

The 29-year-old mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after Houston police found her 8-year-old and 6-year-old alone in her apartment complex without anyone watching them. The Harris County Constable in Precinct 5 explained that Williams left her children in the high rise for her solo cruise vacation on April 4 and didn’t return until the night of April 10. She was quickly arrested upon her arrival.

Houston police were alerted to the children’s situation after concerned neighbors called emergency responders due to worrying about the children’s welfare within the apartment. The neighbors had seen Williams leaving on April 4 with suitcases in tow and had not seen her return home for several days. Authorities responded to the apartment on April 9 and found the apartment in “complete disarray.” The two children were in the apartment with food and trash everywhere on the floor. The court documents reported a “potent smell of urine” as well.

Upon being questioned, the kids told authorities that Williams had left to go on a cruise and was talking to them through an in-house camera set up in the apartment and text messages to the older of the two children.

Thankfully, paramedics were able to examine the children before they were taken into Child Protective Services. They were then moved to the care of their aunt and are safe. However, neighbors told authorities that this was not the first time Williams had left the children home alone.

Constable Ted Heap told the outlet, “We are still putting together the facts and circumstances of how these children were left alone for several days. But the important thing is they are safe now, and those responsible should be held accountable for leaving these kids in an unsafe situation.”

Williams was taken into Harris County Jail upon her return home and held on a $40,000 bond. She’s set to appear in court this week for further examination.