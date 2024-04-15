MadameNoire Featured Video

Zeus Network has given Rollie her very own reality TV show.

On April 21, fans of the fearless and outspoken rapper will be given a behind-the-scenes look at her recent plastic surgery voyage as Transforming Rollie makes its debut.

In May 2023, the celebrity from the Baddies franchise underwent surgery to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), stating that it would transform her into a “shapely big girl.” Now, viewers will get to see the reality TV star’s extreme body makeover journey from start to finish.

A short teaser of the forthcoming show, shared to X on April 14, captured Rollie flaunting her voluptuous curves pre-surgery along with clips from her time on Zeus Network’s One More Chance where she received her famous moniker, according to the trailer.

“I got my nickname for my time on the dating show One More Chance. Of course, I knew my name was an underhanded jab at my weight,” Rollie, real name Goldie Martin, said in the short teaser.

“In fact, I embraced it — like the thick confident woman I am.”

Achieving beauty often demands sacrifice. A lengthier excerpt from the Transforming Rollie trailer, posted on YouTube March 24, showcased the reality TV star’s BBL procedure in painful detail. Surgeons could be seen performing liposuction on the “Big Girl Bounce” artist’s hips and buttocks as she cried out in discomfort.

Rollie expressed contentment with her identity as a “plus-size girl,” yet she also shared her hope that the procedure would aid her in maintaining a “healthier” weight.

Play

With the Transforming Rollie premiere approaching, the reality TV sensation has been offering fans glimpses of her remarkable transformation.

In an Instagram photo posted March 31, Rollie flaunted her snatched waist and slender thighs post-surgery while wearing a Fashion Nova Curve bodycon dress. The “Freak Nik” rapper could be seen holding a bottle of Don Julio as she flaunted a beat face and a silky purple lace front wig.

Several online users praised the outcome achieved by the Baddies West celebrity, although a handful of cyberbullies criticized the spirited persona.

“Bae looking good AF.”

“Go Rollie! You look amazing.”

“Knees still knocking, thighs still rubbing.”

“It’s gon’ be funny when all that weight you got sucked out comes right back again and you back to square one…”

Will you be watching Transforming Rollie when it airs April 21? Tell us in the comments section.

RELATED CONTENT: Rollie Thinks Her Butt Looks ‘Natural’ After 2nd BBL, But Others Have Horror Stories From Where She Got It Done