Kedria Grigsby, a Harris County, Texas, teacher, is facing charges of child trafficking and compelling prostitution of juveniles for her alleged involvement in a prostitution ring. According to Fox 26 Houston, officials believe that the 42-year-old Klein Independent School District (ISD) educator assisted her 22-year-old son, Roger Magee, in recruiting “troubled” juveniles for sex services.

On April 8, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced that Grigsby, a teacher at Klein Cain High School near Houston, was arrested, charged and booked into the Harris County Jail on three counts of alleged child trafficking and three counts of compelling prostitution of juveniles. According to his X post, Magee, who was arrested in November 2022 for the trafficking of children and persuasive prostitution, remains behind bars.

Authorities suspect that Grigsby assisted her son in recruiting vulnerable juveniles from local high schools, enticing them with promises of accommodation, typically in a hotel. The three alleged victims, aged 15, 16 and 17, were said to be students of Grigsby’s and were reportedly runaways, Fox 26 Houston noted. Furthermore, additional teenagers have allegedly come forward, claiming that Grigsby tried to recruit them while they were attending school.

Upon learning about Grigsby’s arrest and subsequent charges, Klein ISD officials placed the high school cosmetology teacher on administrative leave.

“Klein ISD has NO intention of allowing this individual back to Klein Cain or any Klein ISD school, and we will report to all appropriate agencies at the conclusion of the investigation,” the school district read. “Let us be clear: any behavior harming children is deplorable, and we will always fully cooperate with our many law enforcement partners to ensure anyone engaging in such acts is brought to justice.”

On April 10, Texas-based activist Quanell X held a press conference to address the allegations against Grigsby. He claimed that members of the Klein ISD were notified about the 42-year-old teacher and her son’s alleged prostitution scheme in February 2023 after a former teacher came forward alleging that her daughter was being trafficked by the mother and son duo.

In a statement shared with Fox 26 Houston on Wednesday, Klein ISD called X’s accusations “completely false.”

Officials stated that an individual had notified the district regarding a report from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office concerning Grigsby. After they received the case number, district leaders contacted the Sheriff’s Office for an investigation into the complaint. At the time, the department confirmed that Grigsby was not a suspect in the case.

“The next time we heard anything related to Keidra Grigsby was this Monday when the Sheriff’s Office contacted our police department regarding pending charges. The Klein Police Department then immediately apprehended Keidra Grigsby and assisted the Sheriff’s Office with her arrest,” the district maintained.

Grigsby is in jail on a $750,000 bond, while Magee is being held without bond.

