According to a source close to the 21-year-old model, Aoki Lee Simmons is no longer dating 65-year-old Vittorio Assaf.

“It’s 100% done. They’re absolutely not dating,” a source revealed to Page Six.

The model and daughter of moguls Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons supposedly doubled down on her relationship status during a conversation with the source on April 8. She denied her involvement with Assaf, who is nearly 50 years older than she is.

“Of course, I’m not with [Assaf]. I was never with him,” Aoki reportedly said.

On April 9, the Harvard alum took to her Instagram Story and spilled her feelings. She claimed she was “depressed expresso” while appearing to be sitting on a pile of garbage. She deleted it shortly after.

Hot off the headlines, the news comes after the model and daughter of moguls Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons was seen on a romantic baecation in St. Barts with Assaf. The cozy pair sparked controversy when photographs of them kissing on the French Caribbean beach on April 2 hit the net.

Lately, Aoki hasn’t made any official announcements about her relationship status with the Serafina Restaurant Group founder.

However, the college grad remains active and posted up on social media since her island adventure with her alleged beau, Assaf. She recently posted an Instagram photo in a black bikini with a glistening blue ocean water backdrop. Aoki didn’t elaborate on whether the photo was taken in St. Barts, and the comments were disabled.

Aoki also turned off the comments on April 8 when she seemingly stepped out to celebrate some friends at a Columbia Law School Gala.

Instagram critics in an earlier post compared Aoki to her mother, Kimora, for dating older men.

One comment suggested that the relationship between Aoki and Assaf could be a publicity stunt.

“Girl! U are intelligent and beautiful! Pass that seasoned older man to your mom! This is not the way to secure the bag or the family dynasty u are way better than that young lady! I am hoping this was just a publicity stunt or something!” the Instagram comment exclaimed.

“Apple don’t fall far from the tree,” another chimed in.

“Indeed, u are your mother’s daughter. U got it from your mama,” a third commenter added.

What do you think about Aoki’s relationship drama involving Assaf?