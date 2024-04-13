MadameNoire Featured Video

Isabella, daughter of Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, recently shared an emotionally “happy” update about her chemo treatment.

On April 10, the 19-year-old took to her YouTube channel with happy tears in her eyes. She announced that her rigorous chemo treatment had changed courses for the better, according to her doctor. With only two more rounds left, Isabella revealed that she would be crossing the finish line in May at Duke.

“My doctor just called me and told me I only have to do two more rounds of chemotherapy, I only have to do two more,” Isabella told 30,000 supporters on YouTube.

“This is the biggest thing. I’m so happy.”

The news came as a surprise to Isabella because she was expected to complete her treatments in July. Without them, she would’ve been tardy in joining her freshman class at the University of Southern California.

Earlier this year, Isabella revealed she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October 2023.

The teenager’s father sat down with Robin Roberts earlier this year to share the “excruciating” symptoms his daughter experienced before the diagnosis.

From headaches and vomiting to fevers, Michael later explained that Isabella was “going through it and fighting through it.”

Between September and October, Isabella described her symptoms to be similar to vertigo, which is the sensation of spinning.

In February, Michael shared an unfortunate update that Isabella was hospitalized when she couldn’t shake a 102-degree fever.

“The last three days have been a little rough because she had a fever that kind of comes and goes. So, have a fever, had to take her to the hospital. Thought she’d come home a few hours later,” the father of four said.

More recently, Isabella opened up about her fears as she was prepping for her second craniotomy five months after her first. The procedure was the removal of a small piece of the skull to show the brain. Doctors also drained the fluid.

Supporters expressed their joy at Isabella’s news.

Since her diagnosis, Isabella has walked her supporters through her cancer and chemo journey.

“Beautiful Isabella. I can’t stop crying, too. I am so happy for you… That smile is priceless and keeps smiling . God is good. He is there when you need him so on time. Now you will have the whole summer,” someone wrote in the comments section of her YouTube announcement.

“You are such a beautiful, brave young woman! You make this world a better place! Keep Shining Your Beautiful light and being Your Amazing Self! Much Love, Light and Blessings!” another supporter chimed in.

What a happy update, indeed! We wish you all the best, Isabella!