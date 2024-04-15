MadameNoire Featured Video

Linda Reese Mathis, the wife of the honorable Judge Greg Mathis, took to Instagram to show her husband some love for his 64th birthday on April 5.

Linda married to the judge and TV personality since 1985, shared a touching collage capturing tender moments from their enduring marriage.

“Happy Birthday to my hubby @judgegregmathis. This journey called Life has been so great with you. So proud at how far we’ve come and how much more we have to go,” she captioned the heartwarming photo series.

Fans, family and celebs flooded the comments sections in honor of Greg’s 64th year around the sun.

“Happy Birthday, Judge Mathis, enjoy your special birthday weekend,” wrote one user.

Gospel singer Karen Clarke Sheard penned, “Happy Birthday to the Honorable Judge.”

A fourth fan commented, “I love everything, I mean everything about this love story… Congratulations and Happy Birthday. You are truly appreciated.”

Greg Mathis Jr., the eldest son of Linda and Greg, also popped into the comments to show love to his father.

“Happy Birthday!!! Love you, @judgegregmathis,” he penned.

On April 9, Mathis took to Instagram to give fans an update about his birthday festivities. The Detroit native shared that he had “a great birthday weekend” with his family and friends.

According to his Instagram post, Greg’s adorable grandchildren, Nora and Zara, organized a particular “surprise” birthday party for him.

“Linda then spoiled me with a special birthday dinner, and my children concluded the celebrations with a fun Sunday brunch,” Greg added. “Feeling blessed for these cherished memories.”

In the photo carousel, all four of Linda and Greg’s children — Jade, Camara, Amir and Greg Jr. — could happily spend time with the 64-year-old retired court judge, each wearing big bright smiles.

Judge Greg Mathis gained widespread recognition for his syndicated reality courtroom show Judge Mathis, which aired from 1999 to 2023. Born on April 5, 1960, in Detroit, Michigan, Mathis overcame a troubled youth involving gangs and criminal activities to eventually become the youngest person to be appointed a judge in Michigan’s 36th District Court.

During an episode of his reality TV series Mathis Family Matters in 2023, Greg disclosed that Linda and her family played a significant role in his departure from street life. The former court official revealed that he learned how to be a man through the wisdom imparted by Linda’s father.

Watch his sweet admission below.

Happy 64th birthday, Judge Mathis!

