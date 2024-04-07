MadameNoire Featured Video

In the ever-entertaining world of hip-hop, feuds and beefs are uncommon. Such is the case with music producer Stevie J and rapper 50 Cent, whose recent exchange on Instagram has taken an aggressive turn.

50 Cent took to Instagram to share screenshots of past reports where Stevie J’s ex-wife, Joseline Hernandez, accused him of being gay.

This move by 50 Cent comes after Stevie J found himself embroiled in a lawsuit against music mogul Diddy, filed by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, alleging sexual assault.

Seizing the opportunity to defend his honor and confront his adversary, Stevie J responded with a video challenging 50 Cent to a physical altercation.

In the video, Stevie J taunts 50 Cent, questioning whether the rapper is “sucking Lil Rod d**k” or “in [his] feelings about Daphne ‘cuz she with gang and ’em?” He concludes by inviting 50 Cent to “shoot the fade” on television, expressing his desire to settle the score in a public brawl. He even took to calling 50 an “Uncle Tom.”

In a new video, 50 Cent shows off his boxing moves while saying, “N*ggas talking about they want to fight,” seemingly in response to Stevie J’s challenge.

Related Story:

The social media exchange has sparked widespread interest and speculation within the hip-hop community. Social media platforms have been buzzing with reactions to the escalating feud, with fans eagerly awaiting further developments.

This isn’t the first time 50 Cent has found himself embroiled in controversy, as the rapper has a history of engaging in public disputes with fellow artists and celebrities. However, Stevie J’s bold challenge adds a new dimension to their ongoing feud, raising the stakes and potentially setting the stage for a dramatic showdown.

As the tension between Stevie J and 50 Cent continues to simmer, we wonder how it will unfold. One thing is for certain—in the world of hip-hop, drama is never in short supply.